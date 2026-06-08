AutoFull Powers IEM Cologne 2026 with Next-Gen Gaming Chairs

COLOGNE, Germany, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoFull, a well-known brand of professional esports furniture, has announced its partnership with the IEM Cologne Major 2026, further expanding its presence across the global competitive gaming circuit.

As the Official Gaming Chair Partner of the ESL Pro Tour for 2026–2027, AutoFull has already supported major events this season, including IEM Rio in April and IEM Atlanta in May. Organized by ESL, the ESL Pro Tour is one of the most established competitive ecosystems in esports, while IEM Cologne, often referred to as the "Cathedral of Counter-Strike," remains one of the most iconic tournaments on the global calendar.

At IEM Cologne 2026, professional players will compete using AutoFull's latest gaming chair innovations, the AutoFull M6 Ultra+ 2.0 Shiatsu Massage Gaming Chair and AutoFull M6 Ultra 2.0 Ergonomic Gaming Chair, the world's first massage gaming chairs with cooling and heating seat. Professional esports players spend long hours training, analyzing gameplay, and competing in live tournaments. Therefore, a well-designed gaming chair is essential, helping them stay focused, maintain good posture, and remain comfortable during extended sessions.

The AutoFull M6 Ultra+ 2.0 Shiatsu Massage Gaming Chair introduces a new category as the world's first Shiatsu massage gaming chair with integrated cooling and heating seat functions. It combines Shiatsu massage, dynamic lumbar tracking, and 720° mechanical armrests, along with built-in back and leg massage, a 3D cloud headrest, and a reclining angle of up to 160 degrees.

Alongside it, the AutoFull M6 Ultra 2.0 Ergonomic Gaming Chair offers another industry first, integrating massage functions with active cooling and heating seating. Designed for extended play, it features built-in back and leg massage, dynamic lumbar support, and 6D mechanical armrests. The model has received a 4.2 out of 5 rating on Amazon and has been positively reviewed by outlets including IGN and GamesRadar, reflecting growing recognition among both players and reviewers.

During AutoFull's Prime Day promotions, both models will be offered at special event pricing, making the brand's flagship comfort technologies more accessible than ever.

About AutoFull

Founded in 2014, AutoFull is a leading esports brand specializing in high-performance gaming equipment, including esports chairs, desks, and immersive setups. With a presence in nearly 2,000 tournaments and hundreds of teams worldwide, AutoFull delivers professional-grade gaming experiences for players and esports communities.

For more information, visit https://autofull.uk/.

Media Contact:Summer Jiangsummer@autofull.com https://www.autofull.com

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