AutoFull Teams Up with NiKo to Elevate Esports Seating Standards

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoFull announces its partnership with Nikola "NiKo" Kovač, one of the world's most celebrated CS2 professionals. As AutoFull Global Product Ambassador, NiKo brings over a decade of elite competitive experience to help shape the future of ergonomic gaming chairs.

NiKo's Choice: AutoFull M6 and G7

With more than 30,000 hours of in-game time, NiKo knows the toll of professional gaming. To stay at his best, he trusts the AutoFull M6 and G7—chairs built to support posture, reduce fatigue, and enhance focus during long sessions.

"In the past, I sat in chairs that couldn't support my posture. Back pain became my unwanted teammate. Now? The game has changed," says NiKo.

"The AutoFull M6 and AutoFull G7 are designed to relieve pressure and help me stay locked in."

AutoFull M6: Engineered for Elite Performance

Crafted for professional players and serious gamers, the AutoFull M6 blends premium ergonomics with innovative features:

AutoFull G7: Built for Long-Haul Comfort

Designed for breathability and precision fit, the AutoFull G7 tackles common issues like heat buildup and poor support:

Shaping the Future of Esports Gear

NiKo highlights the importance of high-performance seating in competitive play. His partnership with AutoFull reflects a shared mission: to deliver next-gen gear that empowers gamers to compete at their peak—whether at home or on the world stage.

