Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 09 Gennaio 2025
Aggiornato: 14:26
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

Bamboo Rose Unveils TotalPLM: The Industry's Most Comprehensive Retail Management Platform, Powered by AI and Creative Collaboration

09 gennaio 2025 | 14.19
LETTURA: 4 minuti

TotalPLM will debut at NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show in NYC, Jan 12-14

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Rose, a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the retail industry, is proud to announce the culmination of a strategic product transformation: TotalPLM™, the most comprehensive and innovative product lifecycle management (PLM) platform on the market.

This groundbreaking upgrade to Bamboo Rose's proven solution integrates a suite of advanced retail technologies, including Planning and Merchandising, Creative Collaboration, Product Development, Sourcing, Supplier Relationship Management, Purchase Order Management, and Global Trade Management all powered by AI-fueled Decision Intelligence. Bamboo Rose was once again named a leader in the December 2024 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail, Footwear, and Apparel PLM 2024 Vendor Assessment.

"Our customers have clearly stated they need a proven retail technology partner that delivers consistent and tightly integrated value across their entire product lifecycle. We've been hard at work for the past two years - TotalPLM is the realization of those efforts. From planning, ideation, through to development, sourcing, and on to purchasing and logistics, we're excited to lead the industry and meet our customers' needs at every stage of their digital journey," stated Matt Stevens, Bamboo Rose CEO.

TotalPLM Introduces Three Additional Capabilities

December 2024 acquisition, Verteegoacquisition of Foresight Retailwhite paper collaboration with Columbus Consulting

Celebrate with Bamboo Rose at NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show

Bamboo Rose will showcase TotalPLM and its innovative modules, including BR-Create powered by VibeIQ, to a global audience of retail professionals at NRF 2025 in just a few days.

Attendees can expect dynamic demonstrations of how TotalPLM will transform their business, from enhancing planning and merchandising to revolutionizing creative collaboration to leveraging AI-fueled Decision Intelligence.

To schedule time with the Bamboo Rose team at NRF 2025 (level 3, booth 4040), request a meeting. If you won't be at the show, request a private demo here.

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is a global leader in enterprise retail technology solutions spanning Planning, Product Lifecycle Management, Supplier Relationship Management, Sourcing/Costing, Order Management, Logistics, and Financing. With a focus on understanding customer challenges and delivering tailored solutions, Bamboo Rose empowers retailers and brands to achieve positive business outcomes and drive success in the ever-evolving retail landscape. In other recent news, Bamboo Rose achieved a remarkable milestone with retail revenue under management now surpassing $2 trillion and an enterprise sourcing platform project with Walmart. Visit bamboorose.com or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/bamboorose/ to learn more.

About VibeIQ

Founded in 2020, VibeIQ is revolutionizing how retail, fashion, and apparel brands create and launch products. VibeIQ is the only purpose-built, collaborative platform that connects merchandising, design and product development teams with real time, enterprise-grade product data and product visuals. This empowers brands to make confident, data-driven decisions and bring the right products to market at the right time. Learn more at vibeiq.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430723/Bamboo_Rose_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bamboo-rose-unveils-totalplm-the-industrys-most-comprehensive-retail-management-platform-powered-by-ai-and-creative-collaboration-302346629.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT AltroAltro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza will debut Retail's Big Show in NYC at NRF 2025 Jan
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus bollette 2025, limiti Isee e requisiti: come richiederlo
News to go
Trump: "Non escludo forza militare per Panama e Groenlandia"
Gb, da oggi scatta l'Eta: l'autorizzazione per viaggiare nel Regno Unito
News to go
228 anni fa la nascita del Tricolore italiano
News to go
Istat: a novembre disoccupazione scende al 5,7%, sale al 19,2% per i giovani
News to go
Lotteria Italia, ecco dove sono stati vinti i 5 premi milionari
News to go
Un italiano su 3 a dieta dopo le feste
News to go
Swisscom completa l'acquisizione di Vodafone Italia
News to go
Epifania, cosa ricorda e cosa rappresenta
News to go
Certificazione parità di genere 2024, domanda di esonero contributivo
News to go
Manovra 2025, confermata la social card 'Dedicata a te'
News to go
Oltre 2.200 migranti morti e dispersi nel Mediterraneo nel 2024


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza