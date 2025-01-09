Bamboo Rose Unveils TotalPLM: The Industry's Most Comprehensive Retail Management Platform, Powered by AI and Creative Collaboration

TotalPLM will debut at NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show in NYC, Jan 12-14

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo Rose, a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the retail industry, is proud to announce the culmination of a strategic product transformation: TotalPLM™, the most comprehensive and innovative product lifecycle management (PLM) platform on the market.

This groundbreaking upgrade to Bamboo Rose's proven solution integrates a suite of advanced retail technologies, including Planning and Merchandising, Creative Collaboration, Product Development, Sourcing, Supplier Relationship Management, Purchase Order Management, and Global Trade Management all powered by AI-fueled Decision Intelligence. Bamboo Rose was once again named a leader in the December 2024 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail, Footwear, and Apparel PLM 2024 Vendor Assessment.

"Our customers have clearly stated they need a proven retail technology partner that delivers consistent and tightly integrated value across their entire product lifecycle. We've been hard at work for the past two years - TotalPLM is the realization of those efforts. From planning, ideation, through to development, sourcing, and on to purchasing and logistics, we're excited to lead the industry and meet our customers' needs at every stage of their digital journey," stated Matt Stevens, Bamboo Rose CEO.

TotalPLM Introduces Three Additional Capabilities

Celebrate with Bamboo Rose at NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show

Bamboo Rose will showcase TotalPLM and its innovative modules, including BR-Create powered by VibeIQ, to a global audience of retail professionals at NRF 2025 in just a few days.

Attendees can expect dynamic demonstrations of how TotalPLM will transform their business, from enhancing planning and merchandising to revolutionizing creative collaboration to leveraging AI-fueled Decision Intelligence.

To schedule time with the Bamboo Rose team at NRF 2025 (level 3, booth 4040), request a meeting. If you won't be at the show, request a private demo here.

About Bamboo Rose

Bamboo Rose is a global leader in enterprise retail technology solutions spanning Planning, Product Lifecycle Management, Supplier Relationship Management, Sourcing/Costing, Order Management, Logistics, and Financing. With a focus on understanding customer challenges and delivering tailored solutions, Bamboo Rose empowers retailers and brands to achieve positive business outcomes and drive success in the ever-evolving retail landscape. In other recent news, Bamboo Rose achieved a remarkable milestone with retail revenue under management now surpassing $2 trillion and an enterprise sourcing platform project with Walmart. Visit bamboorose.com or find us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/bamboorose/ to learn more.

About VibeIQ

Founded in 2020, VibeIQ is revolutionizing how retail, fashion, and apparel brands create and launch products. VibeIQ is the only purpose-built, collaborative platform that connects merchandising, design and product development teams with real time, enterprise-grade product data and product visuals. This empowers brands to make confident, data-driven decisions and bring the right products to market at the right time. Learn more at vibeiq.com.

