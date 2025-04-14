circle x black
Lunedì 14 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 12:55
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Beatbot Offers Up to 30% Off AquaSense 2 Series for Pool Opening Season

14 aprile 2025 | 12.53
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BERLIN, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a leader in robotic pool cleaners, is offering limited-time discounts on its AquaSense 2 Series to simplify pool opening. From April 14–30, 2025, customers can save:

20% on the AquaSense 2 Ultra (flagship model)20% on the AquaSense 2 Pro30% on the AquaSense 2

The AquaSense 2 Ultra, the world's first AI-powered 5-in-1 pool cleaner, integrates advanced features, including AI-powered navigation with HybridSense™ mapping and targeted debris detection for precise cleaning, ClearWater™ technology for eco-friendly water clarification, and a cordless, IP68-rated waterproof design for effortless operation.

The entire series has won multiple design awards, including the 2025 iF Design and Red Dot awards, for its durability and minimalist aesthetics.

Beatbot Care Support

Every purchase includes premium customer service:365days/a year multilingual support (phone, chat, email, app)30-day no-questions-asked returns3-year full replacement warranty (no repairs—just a new or refurbished unit)

The sale will run until April 30, 2025, on Beatbot's website and the company's official Amazon stores.

About Beatbot 

Beatbot is a technology brand dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, Beatbot is rapidly growing with offices in multiple countries and a strong R&D team comprising 70% of its workforce. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured over 221 patents (granted and under application), including 128 patents for inventions. The company is committed to redefining pool care, addressing industry challenges, and delivering hassle-free, cutting-edge solutions. For more information about Beatbot and its products visit www.beatbot.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663700/Beatbot_Offers_Up_to_30__Off_AquaSense_2_Series_for_Pool_Opening_Season.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2394852/Beatbot_LOGO.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beatbot-offers-up-to-30-off-aquasense-2-series-for-pool-opening-season-302427520.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

