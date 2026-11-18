AquaSense 3 takes autonomous cleaning intelligence to a new level, while Sora Neo R combines powerful cleaning, effortless retrieval, and integrated water care. Both debut at Piscine Global Europe and Pool Spa Patio Expo 2026.

RICHMOND, Texas, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, a global leader in smart pool robotics, unveiled its latest innovations, AquaSense 3 and Sora Neo R, at two major pool industry events: Piscine Global Europe 2026 in Lyon, France, and Pool Spa Patio Expo 2026 in New Orleans, United States.

Debuting simultaneously in Europe and North America, the two cordless robotic pool cleaners mark major advances in intelligent and effortless pool care. AquaSense 3 is the world's first In-Pool Sense-to-Act pool cleaner, delivering more thorough cleaning, more complete pool coverage, and greater cleaning consistency through enhanced autonomous intelligence. Sora Neo R pairs two price-segment-exclusive features—dual-pump power for strong suction and Autonomous Surface Return for easy retrieval. It also offers integrated water care in a lightweight design built primarily for above-ground pools. Together, they demonstrate Beatbot's commitment to making advanced pool-cleaning technology more intelligent, accessible, and effective.

Sora Neo R: Price-Segment-Exclusive Dual-Pump Cleaner with Autonomous Surface Return and Integrated Water Care

Designed primarily for above-ground pools and compatible with simple, flat-bottom in-ground pools, Sora Neo R combines powerful cleaning, easy retrieval, and integrated water care in one lightweight robot at a more accessible price point.

At its core is the first and only dual-pump cleaning system in its price segment, delivering approximately 19 m³/h (5,000 GPH) of combined flow. Strong suction combines with active front roller brushes and high-grip caterpillar tracks to scrub the pool floor, walls, and waterline while maintaining stable traction. The result is thorough cleaning performance with less need for manual brushing.

Sora Neo R goes beyond debris removal to care for the water itself. Its integrated Water Purification system holds Beatbot-developed clarifier tablets to help clear cloudy water or compatible chlorine tablets to support sanitization. As the robot cleans, its movement and pump flow help distribute the selected treatment more evenly throughout the pool, combining physical cleaning and water care in one routine.

Convenience is built into every stage of use. When cleaning is complete or the battery is low, Sora Neo R automatically rises to the surface, releases water, and parks at the pool edge for easy retrieval. It remains afloat. If it drifts away, the Beatbot App can bring it back to the edge. All that power comes without compromising on weight. At just 7.2 kg (15.8 lb), Sora Neo R is easy to lift and carry.

By combining dual-pump cleaning, Autonomous Surface Return, and integrated water care in a lightweight design, Sora Neo R brings together powerful cleaning performance and greater convenience for everyday pool maintenance.

AquaSense 3: The World's First In-Pool Sense-to-Act Pool Cleaner Takes Autonomous Cleaning Intelligence to a New Level

AquaSense 3 marks a major leap forward in intelligent pool cleaning, introducing advanced AI Vision for a more autonomous and efficient cleaning experience.

AquaSense 3 is the world's first In-Pool Sense-to-Act pool cleaner. At the heart of this advancement is Sense-to-Act, an integrated intelligence system that brings together four key proprietary capabilities developed by Beatbot including Spatial Intelligence, Visual Intelligence, Decision Intelligence and Verification Intelligence. These capabilities work together to give AquaSense 3 control over the entire cleaning process, from perception to action and final verification.

The process starts with mapping. AquaSense 3 uses Smart 2D Mapping to create a precise map of the pool floor. CleverNav™ Intelligent Navigation then plans efficient routes tailored to the pool's layout. But AquaSense 3 doesn't simply follow a path. With HybridSense® AI Vision recognizing over 40 types of debris, AI Hunting takes the lead—scanning the floor, spotting visible debris, and going straight after it. The robot then tackles the edges and systematically cleans the floor in an S-shaped pattern. And just when the job seems done, AI Final Check takes over—scanning again, spotting what remains, and sending the robot back for a final targeted clean. This coordinated process helps improve cleaning thoroughness, coverage, and consistency.

The true breakthrough lies in how these advanced technologies work together. AquaSense 3 maps, sees, decides, hunts, cleans, and checks its own work, taking charge of the entire cleaning process. For lighter cleaning needs, AI Quick Clean targets scattered visible debris without a complete floor-cleaning cycle, reducing cleaning time by up to 50% compared with Standard Floor Mode.

Its automated care also reaches areas traditionally left for manual attention. Shallow-platform cleaning now starts at just 18 cm, with new dedicated sensors to prevent drops and provide more efficient coverage. With up to five hours of floor-cleaning runtime, it has the endurance for more demanding cleaning routines. Retrieval is more predictable, too. Instead of parking at the nearest pool edge, AquaSense 3 returns near its original entry point, so owners know where to find it.

With these integrated capabilities, AquaSense 3 delivers a more intelligent and autonomous pool-cleaning experience with less manual intervention.

Pricing

The Sora Neo R will be available at an MSRP of €599, while the AquaSense 3 will carry an MSRP of €1699.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is one of the fastest-growing robotic pool cleaning brands worldwide. Driven by continuous innovation, it empowers people to perfect pool living and enrich their everyday life. Founded on a mission to reimagine pool care through intelligence and design, Beatbot holds around 545 patents/patent applications and is powered by a team where 60% are R&D experts. The company pioneers advanced automation technologies that are effortless, intelligent, and beautifully designed. By inspiring a new standard of living, Beatbot ensures that its technology disappears into the background, giving users back their time, confidence, and pride.

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