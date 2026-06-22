Beelink 2026 Amazon Prime Day Mega Sale - Up to 20% Off

SHENZHEN, China, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beelink, a brand that has built "silent yet uncompromised performance" into its DNA, will participate in the 2026 Amazon Prime Day promotion from June 23–26, offering up to 20% off across a wide range of mini PCs, NAS systems, and accessories.

GT Series | Flagship Performance for AI and Gaming

Built for creators, developers, and gamers, the GT Series combines high-end processors with advanced cooling in a compact form factor. GTi models support direct connection to desktop-class GPUs, while the GTR9 Pro, powered by AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395, delivers workstation-level performance and AI acceleration.

SE Series | Productivity and Everyday Performance

The SE Series balances compact design with powerful computing. Models range from the entry-level SER3 for office tasks to the SER5 and SER5 Max for content creation and light gaming. The SER8 adds a more powerful processor, USB4 connectivity, and vapor chamber cooling for productivity, gaming, and AI applications.

EQ Series | Efficient Office Computing

Designed for home and office users, the EQ Series supports dual 4K displays, fast networking, and efficient multitasking. Its integrated power supply helps maintain an organized workspace.

Mini S Series | Affordable Everyday Computing

Powered by low-power processors, the Mini S Series offers a compact and budget-friendly solution for office productivity and home entertainment. Both the Mini S12 and Mini S12 Pro feature 2.5G Ethernet for high-speed networking.

ME Series | NAS and Large-Capacity Storage

The ME Series is built for storage-intensive workloads, featuring multi-drive expansion, dual-LAN networking, and reliable 24/7 operation. Selected models add Intel Core or AMD Ryzen platforms, 10Gb Ethernet, and high-speed interfaces for professional data management.

EX Series | Expansion and Connectivity

Beelink's EX Series enhances mini PCs and laptops with storage expansion and additional connectivity. Mate mini is tailor-made for Apple Mac mini, while Mate Pro, which adds features including 96W PD charging, voice communication, and a built-in Bluetooth speaker, is designed for laptop users.

From everyday productivity and home entertainment to AI computing and professional storage, Beelink offers compact solutions for a wide range of users. All Beelink mini PCs come with a three-year warranty. Prime Day discounts will be available through Amazon and the Beelink official store.

US: https://www.amazon.com/s?me=ABXLJKP5YHZSK&marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DERCA: https://www.amazon.ca/s?me=ABXLJKP5YHZSK&marketplaceID=A2EUQ1WTGCTBG2UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/s?me=AXH2SW380BDWO&marketplaceID=A1F83G8C2ARO7PDE: https://www.amazon.de/s?me=AXH2SW380BDWO&marketplaceID=A1PA6795UKMFR9FR: https://www.amazon.fr/s?me=AXH2SW380BDWO&marketplaceID=A13V1IB3VIYZZHIT: https://www.amazon.it/s?me=AXH2SW380BDWO&marketplaceID=APJ6JRA9NG5V4ES: https://www.amazon.es/s?me=AXH2SW380BDWO&marketplaceID=A1RKKUPIHCS9HS

Beelink EX Official Store：https://www.amazon.com/s?ie=UTF8&marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DER&me=A2SM7ATCACTY78

Beelink Official Website：https://www.bee-link.com/

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