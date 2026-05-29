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Beelink Expands ME Pro Storage PC Lineup for the AI Era

29 maggio 2026 | 04.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As data-intensive AI workloads reshape computing, demand for systems that combine performance with massive local storage is accelerating. Beelink, renowned for its innovations, has expanded the ME Pro series with new 2-bay and 4-bay models powered by Intel Core i5-13420H, AMD Ryzen 7 H 255, and Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. The launch elevates ME Pro into a compact platform for AI computing, content creation, and high-capacity data workflows.

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Since the ME Pro debuted, its drawer-style design and modular motherboard architecture have stood out for both aesthetics and practicality. Beelink confirms that motherboard modules are fully interchangeable within each chassis category, allowing users to upgrade processors without replacing the entire system. Future modules with different processors will continue to be released, turning the ME Pro into a long-term, evolving platform rather than a one-time purchase.

The new lineup is tailored for demanding creative and AI scenarios. All configurations deliver strong single-core performance for audio editing, while the Ryzen 7 H 255 and Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 excel in multi-threaded video editing, handling multi-track 4K projects with complex effects and transitions. The flagship HX 370 variant pushes further into AI territory with up to 80 TOPS of performance — ideal for AI-enhanced local data processing and large-model inference. Every ME Pro features 10GbE + 2.5GbE dual Ethernet ports, enabling rapid synchronization of large assets as well as bandwidth aggregation, link separation, and advanced networking features.

Storage scalability is another highlight. The 2-bay model combines four SSD slots with two HDD bays, supporting up to 76TB — perfect for creators and advanced home users. The 4-bay version expands to four SSDs and four HDDs, delivering up to 136TB for studios and collaborative teams. This density positions ME Pro as one of the most storage-rich compact PCs available.

Beelink has aligned the ME Pro's design with its processor platforms. Intel models feature navy blue for a professional aesthetic, AMD versions adopt black with red highlights for performance styling, and the upcoming ARM edition will arrive in pearl white, reflecting a minimalist philosophy.

With modular upgrades, dual-network connectivity, massive storage, and high-performance processors, the new ME Pro lineup embodies Beelink's vision of a "data-first" compact computing era. More than a PC or NAS, ME Pro is positioned as an integrated AI storage-and-computing platform where performance scales with user demand.

Learn more: https://www.bee-link.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2989556/ME_Pro___3_chips__2_chassis_widescreen.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2988547/Beelink_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beelink-expands-me-pro-storage-pc-lineup-for-the-ai-era-302784405.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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