Biopharma Leaders Advance the Future of Life Sciences at Veeva Commercial Summit Europe

Industry gathers to explore Veeva AI innovations and exchange ideas with companies including Astellas, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, LEO Pharma, Moderna, and MSD

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Astellas, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, LEO Pharma, Moderna, and MSD are among the key speakers at Veeva Commercial Summit, Europe, on 5-6 November in Madrid, Spain. The event brings together life sciences leaders to share experiences and ideas that advance commercial excellence across the industry.

Customers will learn about software and data innovations in Veeva Commercial Cloud, including Vault CRM Suite, the next-generation CRM suite, and Veeva Data Cloud. The event will also showcase how Veeva AI Agents for Vault CRM – Pre-call Agent, Content Agent, Free Text Agent, and Voice Agent – improves field productivity and customer engagement. Moderna will share how Veeva AI for PromoMats Quick Check Agent speeds content reviews before medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) approval.

More than 100 sessions that spark new ideas to set future direction, will include:

Connecting sales, marketing, and medical for coordinated customer engagement

Establishing a strong data foundation for deeper customer insights

Accelerating the content lifecycle for more effective interactions

"Veeva Summit brings together leaders eager to explore fresh ideas and innovations, such as agentic AI, to help get medicines to the right patients faster. These insights and best practices strengthen the community's collective knowledge and drive meaningful progress across the industry," said Chris Moore, president of Veeva Europe.

As one of Europe's largest gatherings of life sciences leaders, the Veeva Commercial Summit brings together over 1,200 industry experts. The event is open exclusively to life sciences professionals. Register and review the agenda at veeva.com/eu/Summit.

About Veeva Systems Veeva delivers the industry cloud for life sciences with software, data, and business consulting. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,500 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Veeva Forward-Looking Statements This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Veeva's products and services and the expected results or benefits from use of our products and services. These statements are based on our current expectations. Actual results could differ materially from those provided in this release and we have no obligation to update such statements. There are numerous risks that have the potential to negatively impact our results, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2025, which you can find here (a summary of risks which may impact our business can be found on pages 33 and 34), and in our subsequent SEC filings, which you can access at sec.gov.

