Blokees Becomes an Official Strategic Partner of the Hatsune Miku's "MIKU WITH YOU 2026" Concert in China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 31 to November 1, the Hatsune Miku "MIKU WITH YOU 2026" concert was held in Shanghai, with assembly character toys brand Blokees serving as the event's official strategic partner . Blokees presented its Hatsune Miku product portfolio across the Fantastics Series and DaaLaMode Series, including two DaaLaMode Series products making their debut. The brand also hosted its first Hatsune Miku-themed BFC (Blokees Family Creator）creator exhibition, featuring more than 20 fan-created photography and customized works.

Blokees first introduced Hatsune Miku to its Fantastics Series in October 2024 with the Hatsune Miku Official Outfit. In October 2025, the IP was further expanded into the DaaLaMode Series, broadening the ways Hatsune Miku can be expressed through assembly, articulation, fashion, display, and collecting. Blokees has since developed 50 Hatsune Miku products across different themes and formats.

Two new DaaLaMode products made their debut at the concert. BLOKEES-DaaLaMode1/12–ULTRAMIKU- "Kaiju Party" Collaboration Series-Gomora Ver. the iconic monster from Ultraman, combining a fully articulated figure with a plush costume for a distinctive cross-IP experience. BLOKEES-DaaLaMode1/12–Snow Miku creates Snow Miku's signature winter-inspired design with detailed costume elements, a translucent gradient hairstyle, dedicated accessories, and 18+ points of articulation.

Beyond product innovation, Blokees brought its BFC (Blokees Family Creator) creator community into the celebration. The Hatsune Miku-themed BFC exhibition featured works created through the 4th BFC Creation Contest and dedicated Hatsune Miku creative activities. Through photography, customization, and creative expression, BFC creators reinterpreted Hatsune Miku from their own perspectives.

BFC (Blokees Family Creator) is Blokees' global creator community, connecting players through creation contests, offline activities, and exhibitions. By bringing both products and BFC creations to the concert, Blokees continues to strengthen the connection between IP, products, creation, and sharing, giving fans new ways to engage with and express their passion for Hatsune Miku.

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