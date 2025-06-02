Blokees made its debut at CCXP México 2025, Officially Enters México Market

SHANGHAI, June 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 30, 2025, the most influential pop culture exhibition in Latin America, CCXP Mexico 2025, grandly opened in Mexico. Chinese building block character toy brand Blokees brought multiple IP series products to the exhibition for the first time.The official launch of Blokees' localization strategy in the México market signifies a further substantial milestone in its Latin American operations, building upon successful entries into Chile, Peru, Panama, and Brazil.

This time, Blokees exhibits a series of building block figure toy products, including Hero8, Hero10, Champion, Legend, Fantastic etc. These products are based on world-renowned IPs, including EVA, Hatsune Miku, Transformers, Ultraman, Marvel, Naruto, Saint Seiya and its self-developed IPs Hero Infinite. They precisely target the 16+ age group in the anime and model toy circles, attracting a large number of visitors to stop and experience. The products have received unanimous praise for their high IP fidelity, assembly experience, and playability.

Blokees boasts an extensive portfolio of more than 50 globally licensed IPs, demonstrating its robust innovation capabilities in global IP collaborations and product development. Underpinning this success is Blokees's innovative R&D system, which has yielded over 500 patents and established a comprehensive global product matrix encompassing more than 600 SKUs. The products are characterized by their high IP accuracy, ease of assembly, exceptional playability, and remarkable value. This rich and diverse product matrix effectively caters to the varied needs of players worldwide.

At the event, Blokees also established a dedicated exhibition area for its BFC (Blokees Figures Creator) works. Since mid-2024, Blokees has showcased its BFC works at major international expos, including the China Toy Expo, Singapore Comic Con, Nuremberg Toy Fair, and New York Toy Fair. Blokees aims to engage global fans in the BFC (Blokees Figures Creator) initiative to promote new developments and inspire users to express their ideas through secondary creations.

This development represents another significant milestone in Blokees's global strategic deployment, following its expansions into Southeast Asia, Europe, and North America. Under the guidance of the "all people, all prices, and globalization" strategy, Blokees will continue to connect global players through innovative products and community culture, thereby pass on the Fun of Building.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700709/image_5032250_34845905.jpg

