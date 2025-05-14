Blue Ridge Partners to Lead Key Sessions at the 2025 PEI Operating Partners Forum Europe

Global management consultancy Blue Ridge Partners to serve as Knowledge Partner for the event and lead two cornerstone sessions

LONDON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Partners is pleased to announce its prominent role at the 2025 PEI Operating Partners Forum Europe, taking place in London on 21–22 May. The firm has served as Knowledge Partner for over a decade and will lead two key sessions designed to equip operating partners with actionable insights on value creation and commercial diligence.

Blue Ridge Partners CEO and Managing Partner, Jim Corey, will serve as Chair of this year's forum, which is expected to set new attendance records. This high-profile gathering of operating executives, deal professionals, and thought leaders is a leading platform for advancing best practices in private equity value creation.

On Day 1, Blue Ridge Partners will lead the opening plenary session, Unlocking Value Creation in Uncertain Times. The session will be moderated by Moti Shahani, Managing Director at Blue Ridge Partners, and feature senior thought leaders from Bridgepoint and Cinven. The discussion will highlight insights from the firm's 2025 research on unlocking commercial value in today's dynamic investment environment.

On Day 2, the firm will host a breakfast session titled Cracking the Commercial Code: How Operating Partners Create Value in Diligence. Managing Directors Vincent Schuller tot Peursum, Chris Madaus, and Pat Donegan will join Hank Boye of THL to explore how investors can build bidding conviction by evaluating the durability, scalability, and efficiency of a target's revenue engine.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with PEI and look forward to collaborating with the operating community at this important event," said Corey. "Our sessions will offer practical frameworks to help operating partners turn commercial assessments into decisive action."

About Blue Ridge PartnersBlue Ridge Partners is a global management consulting firm exclusively focused on helping companies accelerate profitable revenue growth. The firm has worked with more than 1,300 companies to improve strategic market understanding, deepen customer relationships, and enhance sales and marketing performance.

Blue Ridge Partners has served over 130 private equity firms and their portfolio companies—supporting deal evaluation, due diligence, and post-acquisition value creation. Known for its hands-on approach, the firm delivers measurable results with speed and efficiency.

For more information about Blue Ridge Partners or to speak with one of the firm's experts, please contact:

Moti Shahani

Managing Directormshahani@blueridgepartners.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2415897/Blue_Ridge_Partners_Logo.jpg

