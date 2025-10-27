Julien's Auctions Presents Legendary Couture and Celebrity Fashion Featuring Cher, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Princess Diana, Beyoncé, Madonna, and More

Live Auction: December 3, 2025 – The Peninsula Beverly HillsOnline Bidding Opens: October 27, 2025Public Exhibition: November 14–26, 2025 – Museum of Style Icons, Newbridge, Ireland

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions is proud to announce Bold Luxury: Bob Mackie, Stage Glamour & The Couture Edit, an extraordinary fashion and celebrity style auction taking place December 3, 2025, 10 AM PST at The Peninsula Beverly Hills. This landmark sale celebrates the artistry of couture and the glamour of stage and screen, offering collectors the rare chance to own iconic pieces worn by Tina Turner, Cher, Princess Diana, Beyoncé, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Carol Burnett, Britney Spears, and more. Online bidding opens October 27 at www.juliensauctions.com. Auction commercial here.

Anchoring the sale is an unprecedented offering of more than 50 designs from Bob Mackie, the legendary designer whose creations defined show business glamour for decades. "I have spent a lifetime accumulating wonderful couture and collectible costume pieces. I am very happy to share these with folks who love them," said Mackie.

Highlights include:

"This collection captures the essence of glamour and star power," said Martin Nolan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien's Auctions. "It honors both the icons who wore these pieces and the visionary designers who created them."

The collection will debut at private media showcases in New York, London, and Beverly Hills, followed by its only public exhibition at The Museum of Style Icons in Newbridge, Ireland, from November 14–26, with free admission.

Collectors worldwide can participate in real time via Julien's live online bidding platform.

Media Contact:Jenelle Hamilton PRjenelle@jenellehamilton.com+1 646.421.9139

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mpEQzgWG8ikLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2510514/Juliens_Horizontal_Logo.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.