BRP Expands its Global Electric Powersports Offering with Launch of All-New 2026 Can-Am Outlander Electric

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) is charging ahead in its mission to electrify powersports with the launch of the all-new 2026 Can-Am Outlander Electric, an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) engineered for performance, durability, and a whisper-quiet ride. This latest innovation strengthens BRP's long-term commitment to redefining the riding experience through purpose-built electric models that deliver all the excitement of combustion, but with a different, equally thrilling ride experience.

BRP's electric lineup now includes the Can-Am Pulse and Origin motorcycles, four Ski-Doo and Lynx electric snowmobiles, the Rotax E10 racing powerpack for karts, and the Can-Am Outlander Electric, each designed to meet the needs of specific riders and applications.

"At BRP, our approach to electrification is intentional and strategic – we electrify where it makes business sense and adds real value to customers," said José Boisjoli, President and CEO of BRP. "The Outlander Electric is a powerful, quiet, and capable ATV that reflects our commitment to innovation and sustainability. This is an¡`pother important step in our journey to play a leadership role in this technological evolution and to bolster our offering with completely new experiences, electrified with our very own technology."

A Quiet Evolution: the All-New 2026 Can-Am Outlander ElectricThe 2026 Can-Am Outlander Electric redefines utility and adventure for farmers, ranchers, and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Powered by the same in-house, modular Rotax E-Power powerpack as BRP's electric motorcycles and snowmobiles, this new model delivers 47 hp and 53 lb-ft of torque, with up to 80 km (50 miles) of range in optimal conditions. It features instant throttle response, selectable ride modes – Normal, Sport, Work – and charges from 20 to 80% in just 50 minutes using a Level 2 charger.

What truly sets it apart is its whisper-quiet operation. Outfitted with electric power, noise-reducing XPS Recon Force tires, optimized suspension, and a low-noise cooling system, it enables a smooth riding experience that is perfect for connecting with the land and exploring nature without disturbing it. All of this, while still delivering the true Can-Am experience with industry-leading 830 kg (1,830 lbs) of towing capacity, impressive off-road performance, and more than 120 available accessories to deliver a fully customizable experience for any rider, in any environment.

"With the Outlander Electric, we're not just launching a new ATV, we're introducing a new way to experience the outdoors and get the job done," said Julie Tourville, Director, Global Marketing, Can-Am Off-Road at BRP. "This vehicle is built to let riders and workers feel more connected to their surroundings. It's powerful, quiet, and true to what we do at BRP. It shows how we bring purposeful innovation to life."

One Year In: Can-Am Electric MotorcyclesA full year after the official launch of the Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin, BRP's reentry into the motorcycle market has been met with enthusiasm. Supported by a global network of 265 dealers (and growing), these all-electric motorcycles are designed for urban riders and dual-sport explorers, and they introduce new levels of ease of use and design to the category.

The motorcycles are powered by BRP's 8.9 kWh liquid-cooled battery system, delivering up to 160 km (100 miles) of range in the city and 0-100 km/h (0-60 mph) acceleration in under four seconds. Rider feedback has been positive, praising the torque-rich experience, smooth handling, and quiet confidence they bring to the road and trail.

Electrifying the Snow: Ski-Doo and Lynx Lead the WayIn 2023, BRP introduced its first electric snowmobiles under the Ski-Doo and Lynx brands. Today, four electric models – designed initially for tour operators, ski centers, and resorts – are now available to consumers, offering zero-emission access to the backcountry. Early adoption from outfitters through BRP's Uncharted Society curated adventure network has helped BRP refine its platforms while delivering real-world performance in some of the world's best playgrounds.

BRP: The Electrification Leader in PowersportsBRP stands alone as the powersports OEM with the most electric models across the most categories. Each of BRP's electric vehicles is designed around the application, whether that's quiet snow travel, nimble commuting, or hardworking ranch chores. This breadth reflects BRP's deep understanding of its global customer base and where vehicle innovations will maximize value to them.

With development centers in Valcourt, Quebec, Canada and Gunskirchen, Austria, and assembly across Mexico and Finland, BRP is the only powersports OEM with a fully integrated in-house modular electric powertrain spanning battery pack, inverter, motor, charger, and control software. This strategy gives BRP unmatched agility, performance and charging consistency, and the ability to scale electrification in the long term.

About BRPBRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

