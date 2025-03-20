circle x black
Giovedì 20 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 14:57
Bulat Utemuratov Foundation opens Kazakhstan's First Multi-Functional Community Center in Kosshy

20 marzo 2025 | 14.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KOSSHY, Kazakhstan, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verny Capital (Verny), in partnership with the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation (the Foundation), announces the opening of Kazakhstan's first multi-functional community center in the city of Kosshy, Akmola region. Built to international standards, the state-of-the-art cultural and sports complex is designed to enhance local infrastructure, offering residents access to education, recreation, and social engagement.

 

With a total investment of $20 million, the new 8,550sq/m facility has been donated to the city of Kosshy, ensuring accessibility for all. The center integrates a range of spaces, including sports facilities, educational hubs, and leisure areas, representing a landmark for community development in Kazakhstan.

The center features a 233-seat cinema hall, a 328-seat lecture hall, multiple exhibition and conference rooms, creative studios, coworking spaces, and a library. It also includes a large multi-purpose sports hall with spectator seating, as well as outdoor football, basketball, volleyball, and tennis courts. Additional amenities such as workout zones, a walking alley, and an amphitheater for community events further enrich the complex. Programs include robotics, chess, dance, and crafts for children, while adults can benefit from coworking spaces and educational sessions.

Bulat Utemuratov, Founder of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, said: "We are committed to supporting the development of modern and accessible infrastructure that improves the quality of life for communities across Kazakhstan. This community center employs leading global practices, creating a space where the residents of Kosshy can learn, engage, and thrive."

The grand opening ceremony was attended by Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister Yermek Kosherbayev, Akim of the Akmola Region Marat Akhmetzhanov, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation Dr. Almaz Sharman.

Community centers play a vital role in fostering social integration and development by providing open, inclusive spaces for education, collaboration, and physical activity. The Kosshy center is the second major social project gifted to the city by the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, following the donation of a modern secondary school for 1,500 students in September 2023.

As the first facility of its kind in Kazakhstan, the Kosshy Community Center serves as a model for future developments, offering a blueprint for cities across the country to create similar hubs that promote social cohesion, education, and community engagement.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646238/BUF_Tower.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646239/BUF_Room.jpgPhoto: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2646240/BUF_Reception.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2556772/5226375/BUF_Logo.jpg

 

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bulat-utemuratov-foundation-opens-kazakhstans-first-multi-functional-community-center-in-kosshy-302407021.html

