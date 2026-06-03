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Bulat Utemuratov Foundation opens Shabyt Children's and Youth Creativity Center in Zhezkazgan

03 giugno 2026 | 15.50
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ZHEZKAZGAN, Kazakhstan, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bulat Utemuratov Foundation marked International Children's Day by officially opening the Shabyt Children's and Youth Creativity Center in Zhezkazgan, giving the city its most significant children's facility in over 70 years. Following construction, the Foundation donated the USD 7,7 million project to the city, which provides modern educational and leisure spaces for children in the region.

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Located in Zhezkazgan's Western District, the 2,600-square-meter complex houses 14 classrooms and specialist studios spanning a STEM unit with robotics, mathematics, and natural sciences; an art studio; a pottery workshop; a digital design studio; a photography studio; music rooms; a chess room; and martial arts and dance studios. An early development center and a spacious assembly hall complete the offering. The facility can accommodate up to 250 children, with staff areas, a medical office, and coworking spaces also on site. Activities will be free and offered in multiple shifts, reaching up to 600 children daily.

The 1.6-hectare grounds include sports and playgrounds, and landscaped public spaces. The building was designed with all spaces adapted for children with varying needs, while a dedicated sensory room supports inclusive education and development.

Almaz Sharman, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation, commented: "Supporting education and creating modern infrastructure for children's development are among the Foundation's key activities. These projects provide long-term investment in communities and support the future of the country. I am confident that the new Shabyt Center will create leading opportunities for supplementary education and the creative and professional development of children in the region."

Dastan Ryspekov, Akim of the Ulytau Region who attended the opening ceremony, highlighted the project's broader significance: "The new Center is not just a modern building, but a space where children can learn, develop their talents and engage in technology, creativity and sports. These projects create an environment where younger generations gain confidence in their future."

The Center is the latest in a series of social infrastructure projects delivered by the Foundation across Kazakhstan, which also includes the construction of schools in Yesik and Kosshy, a new airport in Kyzylorda, and a community center in Kosshy.

 

 

 

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View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bulat-utemuratov-foundation-opens-shabyt-childrens-and-youth-creativity-center-in-zhezkazgan-302790298.html

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