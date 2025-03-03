/C O R R E C T I O N -- Chivas Regal/

In the news release, CHARLES LECLERC AND CHIVAS REGAL HIT THE RIGHT NOTE IN NEW GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP, issued 02-Mar-2025 by Chivas Regal over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the name of the signature cocktail after the last paragraph, should read "Leclerc" rather than "Le Clerc", and 'The Leclerc Spritz' rather than 'The Monaco Spritz' as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

CHARLES LECLERC AND CHIVAS REGAL HIT THE RIGHT NOTE IN NEW GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

Chivas Regal welcomes Charles Leclerc as Global Brand Ambassador with an exclusive pop-up piano bar ahead of the first Grand Prix of the season, with an appearance from the self-taught pianist.

LONDON, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Scotch whisky, Chivas Regal, has announced leading Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc as its Global Brand Ambassador in a multiyear partnership, highlighting the brand's growing influence in modern sports culture.

Throughout the collaboration, Chivas Regal and Charles will encourage fans to forge their own paths in redefining success. The partnership will celebrate the achievement of personal goals and creativity along the way, exploring Charles' passion points off the racetrack, with the first being music.

As a talented and self-taught pianist and composer, Charles has been sharing his love of music with fans over the past few years that has seen him release multiple tracks. The time, precision and passion he puts into mastering the notes on a piano is reflective of the craftmanship required to blend the notes of an iconic whisky.

To celebrate this blending of success, Charles and Chivas Regal are hosting an exclusive, one-night-only pop-up piano bar which brings together the worlds of music and whisky. Dubbed Leclerc's, the bar will open on March 11th in Melbourne, ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season opener in the city later that week.

The immersive event will give VIP guests and a limited number of lucky fans the chance to enjoy bespoke Chivas Regal x Charles Leclerc whisky cocktails, while experiencing a unique evening, centred around music, inspired by Leclerc's passion for the piano. The event will also feature a special guest appearance from Charles himself, marking the first of many moments he and Chivas Regal will celebrate together.

Those heading to Leclerc's will have the opportunity to experience a new side of the racing legend as they explore the fusion and notes of whisky and music like never before, in an evening that celebrates the artistry of piano and the craft of whisky.

Nick Blacknell, Global Marketing Director, for Chivas Regal, at Chivas Brothers says: "It's no secret Charles has had incredible success in his life, but it is his tenacious spirit, commitment to excellence and off-track passions that inspired this partnership. The 88 notes of the piano draw perfect parallels with the 85 flavour notes of our iconic Chivas 18 Year Old expression, showing how both music and whisky blend passion with precision. We're excited to bring fans on the journey to celebrate our wins together – the ethos that lies at the heart of Chivas Regal."

Charles Leclerc, Global Brand Ambassador at Chivas Regal, adds: "Success is about blending all the right notes - on and off the track. My craft demands time, precision, and dedication, but what truly drives me is the journey, my passions, and the moments shared along the way. Chivas Regal embodies this same ethos, encouraging people to find their own rhythm and celebrate every win, big or small. I'm excited to redefine success together and share this experience with fans through our partnership."

To be in with a chance of winning a coveted spot at Leclerc's in Melbourne and meet Charles, fans can head TimeOut Melbourne to enter and find out more. Closing date for entry is Saturday 8th March.

This marks the start of a collaborative partnership between Charles Leclerc and Chivas Regal, with further moments of celebration to come. Fans can keep up to date with the new partnership by following @ChivasRegal on Instagram or visiting Chivas.com.

Please enjoy Chivas Regal responsibly and never drink and drive.

Notes to Editors

About Chivas

Chivas Regal is the original luxury blended Scotch whisky. Launched in 1909, Chivas has been integral to the growth of the Scotch whisky category worldwide – with a retail sales value today of over €2.07bn.

Chivas believes in celebrating the next generation of whisky drinkers who elevate themselves and those around them to forge new paths to success - which is why Chivas' ethos is 'I Rise, We Rise', a nod to the importance of hard work, community and ripping up the rule book. These values were instilled by founding brothers James and John Chivas who pioneered the art of whisky blending in 19th century Scotland and became pillars of the community due to their tireless work ethic, hustle, and drive. Chivas continues this vision of collective success through its long-standing association with global sports culture, having enjoyed partnerships with Premier League football clubs for many years, and now in its latest move as 'Official Team Partner' of the Scuderia Ferrari HP Formula 1 team in a new global partnership.

Chivas blends its spiritual home in Speyside, Scotland, with more than 100 countries across the globe, who together have made Chivas the global success it is today. The Chivas range blends timeless classics with modern innovation and includes: Chivas 12, Chivas Extra, Chivas XV, Chivas Mizunara, Chivas 18, Chivas Ultis XX, Chivas 25, and Chivas Regal The Icon Chivas.

I Rise, We Rise.

www.Chivas.com

About Leclerc's

To celebrate Charles Leclerc as Chivas Regal's Global Brand Ambassador, the racing legend and the luxury Scotch whisky are hosting an exclusive, one-night-only piano bar pop-up in Melbourne on March 11th, ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season. The event brings together the two worlds of whisky and music, signalling the start of a collaborative partnership and marking the first of many moments he and Chivas Regal will celebrate together.

Chivas Regal x Charles Leclerc Signature Serve – 'The Leclerc Spritz'

Charles Leclerc's signature serve. A twist on an Italian classic fit for the French Riviera.

