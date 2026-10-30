/C O R R E C T I O N - OCI Global/

In the news release, OCI Announces EGM Approval and Updated Indicative Timetable for Orascom Construction Combination, issued 30-Oct-2026 by OCI Global over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that there is an addition of a new annex. The complete, corrected release follows:

OCI Announces EGM Approval and Updated Indicative Timetable for Orascom Construction Combination

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI N.V. ("OCI" or the "Company") (Euronext: OCI) today announced that its shareholders have approved all resolutions relating to the proposed business combination between OCI and Orascom Construction PLC ("Orascom Construction") (the "Combination"). OCI also provides shareholders with an updated indicative timetable for the Combination, including the expected delisting date for OCI Shares from Euronext Amsterdam.

Shareholder Information and Key Dates

Indicative Timetable

The table below sets out certain expected key dates and times in connection with the Combination. Except where otherwise indicated, all dates and times are indicative only, reflect the Company's current expectations and remain subject to change. Capitalised terms not otherwise defined in this press release have the meanings given to them in the EGM Circular or, as applicable, NNS's Offer Memorandum.

Event Expected time and date Explanation Expected effectiveness of the Demerger 2 November 2026 Following approval of therelevant resolutions at theEGM, effectiveness of theDemerger remainssubject to execution of thedemerger deed. On 20October 2026, OCIreceived confirmationfrom the AmsterdamDistrict Court that nocreditor had filed anobjection against theDemerger. Tender Closing Date under the Offer 17 November 2026 at17:40 CET Shareholders shouldcontact their bank, brokeror other intermediarysufficiently in advance, asintermediaries may applyearlier instructiondeadlines. Post-Closing Acceptance Period To be determined and announced by NNS, together with otherrelevant dates regarding the Offer. The record date for theDistribution will not be set prior to the settlement of the Post-Closing Acceptance Period. Expected final trading day in OCI Shares 26 November 2026 Expected last day onwhich OCI Shares willtrade with entitlement tothe Distribution. Expected ex-date for the Distribution anddelisting of OCI Shares from EuronextAmsterdam 27 November 2026 Euronext Amsterdam hasapproved the delisting ofthe OCI Shares effectiveas of 27 November 2026.The ex-date for theDistribution is expected tobe 27 November 2026. Expected record date for the Distribution Currently expected to be30 November 2026,subject to the timetable for the Post-ClosingAcceptance Period and itssettlement The record date will notoccur before settlement ofthe Post-ClosingAcceptance Period. If theOffer timetable isextended, the record dateand subsequentCombination milestoneswill be adjustedaccordingly. Expected commencement of creditingOC Shares to eligible shareholderaccounts On or around 8 December2026, subject to thetimetable for the Post-Closing AcceptancePeriod and its settlement Reflects the currentoperational estimate forintermediaries to begincrediting OC Shares toeligible shareholders'securities accountsfollowing the Distribution,subject to the timetablefor the Offer andsettlement of the Post-Closing AcceptancePeriod. The date on whichan individual shareholderreceives OC Shares maydiffer, potentiallysignificantly, dependingon the intermediaryinvolved and thecompleteness andvalidation of the relevantsettlement information. Funding of Dutch dividend withholdingtax To be determined As described below andin the EGM Circular, OCIwill sell a number of OCShares to fund the Dutchdividend withholding taxpayable in connectionwith the Distribution.Completion of the sale willnot be a conditionprecedent to OCI makingthe Distribution. Expected commencement andimplementation of the dissolution andliquidation process of OCI December 2026 - H1 2027 Dissolution of OCI will notoccur prior to the delistingof the OCI Shares.

Additional Information Regarding the Distribution

Subject to completion of the Combination, the OC Shares will be distributed to eligible OCI shareholders in accordance with the transaction structure described in the EGM Circular. Shareholders who are eligible to receive OC Shares but whose complete or validated settlement information has not been provided (by them or, as applicable, their bank or broker) by the relevant operational deadlines may not receive their OC Shares at the same time as other shareholders. Their entitlements will instead be handled in accordance with the applicable suspense arrangements described in the EGM materials.

OCI encourages shareholders to read the 'Shareholder Decision Guide' and the other information regarding the Combination available on OCI's website. The Shareholder Decision Guide advises shareholders wishing to receive OC Shares to contact their bank, broker or custodian as soon as possible to confirm whether, and subject to what conditions, that intermediary supports the Distribution. The indicative timetable assumes that OCI Shares validly tendered during the Offer Period or Post-Closing Acceptance Period will settle under the Offer before the record date for the Distribution. If the Offer timetable is longer than currently assumed, including if NNS determines that the Post-Closing Acceptance Period will continue for two weeks, the timetable for implementation of the Combination will be adjusted accordingly.

Additional Information Regarding Dutch Dividend Withholding Tax

As described in the EGM Circular, OCI will sell a number of OC Shares corresponding to the percentage of the total value of the Distribution to be withheld on account of Dutch dividend withholding tax. Because the number of OC Shares to be sold will be determined by reference to the applicable withholding percentage, the number of OC Shares distributed to shareholders will not depend on whether the proceeds of the sale are sufficient to cover the Dutch dividend withholding tax payable.

Completion of the sale of such OC Shares will not be a condition precedent to OCI making the Distribution and is not expected to delay or otherwise affect the timing of the Distribution to shareholders.

If the proceeds of such sale are insufficient to cover the Dutch dividend withholding tax payable in connection with the Distribution, the shortfall will be funded for the account of the combined company. No additional OC Shares will be withheld from relevant shareholders solely as a result of such shortfall.

Important Notice Regarding Timing

If any of the dates and/or times set out in the indicative timetable change, OCI will provide notice of such changes by means of a press release and will announce final dates in accordance with applicable laws, regulations and stock exchange requirements. The actual timetable may differ, including significantly, from the timetable set out above.

The timing of the Offer, including the commencement, duration and closing of the Post-Closing Acceptance Period, remains subject to determinations made by NNS in accordance with the terms of the Offer. Changes to Offer-related milestones may impact the timing of subsequent steps in the process.

Except for events directly related to the Offer, the occurrence and timing of the milestones described above remain subject to the remaining conditions and implementation steps applicable to the Combination, including implementation of the Combination by the long-stop date of 30 December 2026.

Annex: Voting results Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders OCI Global 30 October 2026

A total of 155,679,306 shares were present or represented at the AGM. These shares represent approximately 73.79% of the votes that can be cast at the AGM. The voting items were approved as follows:

Agenda item 3: Proposal to adopt the Combination Resolutions For Against Abstain Total Total votes 154,609,658 237,215 832,433 155,679,306 % of total votes (excl. abstentions) 99.85 % 0.15 % % of free float (excl. abstentions) 98.32 % 1.68 %

Agenda item 4: Proposal to grant approval to the OCIN Sale For Against Abstain Total Total votes 154,572,142 241,416 865,748 155,679,306 % of total votes (excl. abstentions) 99.84 % 0.16 % % of free float (excl. abstentions) 98.29 % 1.71 %

Free float percentages relate only to free float shares present or represented at the EGM (approximately 21% of total free float) and exclude Family shares. Rows marked "excl. abstentions" exclude abstentions from the percentage calculation.

ABOUT OCI GLOBAL

Learn more about OCI at www.oci-global.com. You can also follow OCI on LinkedIn.

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