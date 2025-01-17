Canton Fair "Trade Bridge" Sourcing Trip to Dongguan Boosts Local Economic Development

DONGGUAN, China, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to promote the high-quality development of foreign trade and to better serve the development of the local economy, the Canton Fair successfully hosted a sourcing trip to the Dongguan (Dalang, Songshan Lake) Foreign Trade Transformation and Upgrading Base from December 19 to 20, 2024. A total of 24 top multinational purchasing enterprises connected with more than 70 manufacturing companies in Dongguan, with total intended purchase orders amounting to USD 62 million.

The sourcing trip was jointly hosted with the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province and Bureau of Commerce of Dongguan City. In attendance were leading companies from the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, India and United Arab Emirates.

Dongguan, as a renowned manufacturing city in China, has a pivotal role in global trade with its strong industrial bases, industry chains, and efficient logistics system. Dalang is a manufacturing town known as the "Wool Capital of the World," while Songshan Lake is a high-tech zone with a leading cluster of electronic information and digital economy industries.

The sourcing trip arranged factory visits, on-site promotions, negotiation and signing sessions to promote local products and services to overseas markets. A product exhibition zone for household appliances and clothing/bags/suitcases was also set up at the trade event with over 300 pieces of samples brought by local suppliers.

In 2024, the Canton Fair hosted over 700 "Trade Bridge" events. With face-to-face communications, companies are able to fully demonstrate their strengths and advantages, while gaining valuable market insights and learning about customer needs from the buyers, which is of great significance to their future product development and market strategy adjustment.

"The Canton Fair is an important platform for China's all-round opening up to the outside world and plays an important role in promoting Sino-foreign economic and trade cooperation and exchanges. In 2025, we will connect local business departments and organize demand-oriented foreign trade events across the country with focuses on key topics and continue to build the bridge for trade," said Zhang Sihong, Deputy Secretary-General of the Canton Fair and Deputy Director of the China Foreign Trade Centre.

The 137th Canton Fair will be held from April 15 to May 5, 2025 in Guangzhou.

