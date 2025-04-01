circle x black
Martedì 01 Aprile 2025
CCTV+: Xinjiang In Focus | Life in a Tuvan Log Cabin

01 aprile 2025 | 07.00
BEIJING, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucked away in Xinjiang's picturesque Kanas region, the tranquil Hemu Village is like a scene from a fairytale—misty mornings, wooden cabins, and a way of life that appears frozen in time. But for young local woman Ou Donghua, a member of the Tuva Mongolian ethnic group, this is home. Over the years, she has witnessed this once-isolated village transform into a buzzing travel hotspot. How has that changed life for the Tuvan people? And what's next for this hidden paradise? Step inside Hemu through her eyes.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYfODmbuMuo 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYfODmbuMuo

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-xinjiang-in-focus--life-in-a-tuvan-log-cabin-302416525.html

