CCTV4: CMG Mid-Autumn Gala Celebrates a Global Reunion at the Home of Chang'e

BEIJING, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most popular traditions associated with Mid-Autumn Festival is the legend of Chang'e who, to prevent her husband's apprentice Peng Meng from stealing an elixir of immortality, consumes it herself and flies to the moon. The earliest complete account of this legend is contained in the 2nd century BC philosophical text, Huainanzi. The work, a collection of essays based on scholarly debates held at the court of Liu An, Prince of Huainan, also contains the first systematic record of the jieqi – the 24 Solar Terms observed in China since ancient times to predict changes in the weather and guide farming.

As the host city of this year's CMG Mid-Autumn Festival Gala, Huainan is drawing on its rich heritage to create a memorable evening of celebration and family reunion. Lying on the banks of the Huaihe River in Anhui Province, the city offers a delightful and romantic setting for an evening of music and entertainment beneath a full moon. Performances will also use cutting-edge technology in the form of AI, robotics and drones to reimagine Mid-Autumn traditions for a worldwide audience.

Among the evening's highlights will be British singer Sarah Brightman duetting with China's own Zhou Shen on The Music of the Night; and a performance of Clair De Lune and May We All Be Blessed with Longevity by pipa virtuoso Fang Jinlong, Croatian cellist Ana Rucner and German pianist Oskar Roman Jezior. Also making an appearance will be two of the stars of China's latest box-office hit Dear You – Li Sitong and Wu Shaoqing.

Celebrated on the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, Mid-Autumn Festival has for centuries brought families and loved ones together. In Chinese culture, the full moon is a symbol of reunion and shared longing – an image that also speaks to a universal sense of romance and connection.

The 2026 CMG Mid-Autumn Festival Gala will be broadcast worldwide from Huainan at 8 p.m. Beijing time on September 25.

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