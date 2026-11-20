BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The cultural lineage of Huaxia has been passed on like an unbroken thread for thousands of years. Nestled amid mountains and rivers and standing the test of time, ancient academies serve as living carriers of the Chinese pursuit of scholarship, moral self-cultivation and devotion to the country and its people.

Enduring Chinese Academies, a seasonal cultural exploration series produced by the Global Chinese Programming Center of China Media Group (CMG), is set to premiere soon.

The series consists of ten episodes. Guided by its core theme — "One academy, one spirit", it brings together a cross-field lineup of cultural figures to form an Academy Exploration Team. The team will visit ten historic academies in sequence: Bailudong Academy, Yuelu Academy, Songyang Academy, Yingtian Academy, Wenjin Academy (Asking-the-Fording Academy), Donglin Academy, Guanzhong Academy, Kaoting Academy, Longgang Academy and Dongpo Academy.

From investigating things to attain knowledge to the unity of knowledge and action, from applying scholarship to real-world governance to embracing the world as one's mission, the show traces the roots of this cultural heritage and seeks wisdom in the classics. It presents the charm of ancient academies, the integrity of noble scholars, and the enduring cultural lineage of China.

The program features a special AI film segment, A Moment Across a Millennium. Through digital imagery, it recounts the stories and philosophies of celebrated ancient scholars including Zhu Xi, Zhang Shi, Fan Zhongyan, Wang Yangming and Su Shi, interpreting the profound, timeless wisdom of Chinese academies for global audiences.

Starting November 22, Enduring Chinese Academies airs on CCTV-4 (China Media Group's Chinese International Channel) at 21:30 every Sunday. We sincerely invite audiences worldwide to join this journey through a thousand years of cultural heritage.

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