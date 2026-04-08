Certa Named A Leader in the First Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Third-Party Risk Management Tools

SARATOGA, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Certa has been named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Third-Party Risk Management Tools for Assurance Leaders*. The Magic Quadrant evaluates software providers on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. As Gartner notes, "Leaders combine advanced capabilities, such as AI-native risk detection and continuous monitoring" and "anticipate emerging market needs—often introducing new features before demand."

This is the first time Gartner has published a Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Risk Management. To Certa, it signals that TPRM has moved from a back-office compliance exercise to a board-level strategic function. Certa was positioned as a Leader despite being the youngest company represented in this Magic Quadrant.

Most enterprises still take 2–3 months to onboard a third party - an unacceptable delay in the AI era. Certa cuts it to under 10 days. And the impact goes beyond the risk team. "With the integrations and automations that Certa delivers, Honeywell is able to return 50,000 hours every single year back to our salespeople." states Dion Azordegan, Global Head of Compliance Operations, Honeywell.

"Every enterprise has the same problem: the number of third parties you depend on is growing, the regulations are multiplying, and your team isn't getting bigger. We built Certa to resolve that math. The platform doesn't just track risk. It operates your entire third-party lifecycle so your team can focus on decisions, not process." -Jag Lamba, CEO of Certa

Access a complimentary copy of the full report at www.certa.ai/gartnermq

About Certa

Certa, an AI-native third-party risk management platform based in Saratoga, CA, unifies the full TPRM lifecycle - from onboarding to continuous compliance. Certa serves organizations in financial services, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, and other regulated industries across N.America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at www.certa.ai.

*Gartner®, Magic Quadrant™ for Third-Party Risk Management Tools for Assurance Risk Leaders, Antonia Donaldson & Nicholas Sworek (April 6, 2026)

The report graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Certa at www.certa.ai/gartnermq.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates, and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contact:https://www.certa.ai/#contact-form

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