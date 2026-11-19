CGTN published an article on Chinese President Xi Jinping's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen. Stressing its groundbreaking significance, the article underscored the importance of positive interaction between major countries, emphasizing that strengthening communication and managing differences is essential to safeguarding global peace and stability.

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic first with far-reaching implications for the world, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, bringing the three leaders together for an unprecedented trilateral meeting.

The groundbreaking encounter comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, protracted regional conflicts and growing uncertainty in the international landscape. How China, Russia and the US engage with one another – and whether they can strengthen communication, manage differences and pursue cooperation – will have a significant bearing on global peace and stability.

"More than 80 years ago, China, Russia and the United States, the key anti-fascist forces in the world, fought shoulder to shoulder and achieved great victories, winning peace and tranquility for the world," Chinese President Xi Jinping said during the meeting, stressing that peace among major countries brings stability to the world, while their contention would only lead to chaos in the world.

The three heads of state issued the Declaration toward Peace following their talks, pledging to respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security.

Positive interaction 'a must'

"Humanity, living in the same global village, is a community with a shared future where we all stand to benefit or lose together. In this global village, major countries shoulder special responsibilities," Xi stressed, adding that positive interaction between major countries is "not optional, but a must."

In recent years, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination has maintained a high level of development, with cooperation across trade, energy, investment, security and people-to-people exchanges yielding fruitful results.

The two presidents have met face to face three times this year, while a comprehensive network of institutional mechanisms – including prime ministers' regular meeting and cooperation between legislative bodies – has provided a solid foundation for bilateral ties.

Meanwhile, China-US relations have also entered a consequential year. The two heads of state have met three times face to face in 2026 so far, working to advance the building of a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability based on respect, fairness and reciprocity.

Economic and trade engagement has remained an important part of this process. Following a new round of economic and trade consultations, the two sides reached arrangements covering the establishment of the Board of Trade and the Board of Investment, with the primary target of optimizing bilateral trade and providing an institutionalized communication platform for both sides.

Recently, the two sides held the first meeting of the Board of Trade under the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism, with the agricultural working group set to hold its first meeting in the near future.

As major countries and permanent members of the UN Security Council, China, Russia and the US should set good examples, work together to meet global challenges, jointly uphold world peace and stability and make greater contributions to the progress of humanity, Xi said.

Sun Taiyi, a professor at Christopher Newport University in the US, told CGTN that the meeting is historically significant as it creates a direct channel for three major countries to discuss their shared responsibility for strategic stability, despite disagreements.

How major countries find right way to get along

Amid unresolved regional conflicts, intensifying geopolitical competition and rapid realignments in global industrial and supply chains, China, Russia and the US wield significant influence in international affairs. Strengthening communication and managing differences among the three countries is therefore essential to safeguarding global peace and stability.

How could major countries find the right way to get along and underpin world peace? Xi made four points on Thursday's meeting: Upholding mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, win-win cooperation, as well as dialogue and consultation.

The Ukraine crisis offers one example of the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement. Since the beginning of 2026, the US and Russia have maintained intensive high-level and working-level contacts on a political settlement of the conflict, as well as on nuclear arms control and strategic stability. China, for its part, has consistently called for a political settlement through dialogue and negotiations. Maintaining close communication with Russia, Ukraine and other relevant parties, China has actively engaged in shuttle diplomacy and continued its efforts to create conditions for peace talks.

Echoing Xi's four points, Putin said safeguarding international peace is a shared responsibility of the three countries, and properly addressing hotspot issues serves their common interests. Trump said maintaining stability and achieving peace require dialogue, and all issues should be resolved through dialogue.

Zhang Tengjun, an associate research fellow at the Institute of American Studies at Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the four points proposed by Xi reinforce each other. "They were put forward based on an assessment of the overarching trends of profound global change and an understanding of the dynamics governing relations between major countries, providing a fundamental guide for how major countries should get along in the new era," Zhang told CGTN.

Describing the China-Russia-US summit "positive, constructive and fruitful," Xi said there is hope for peace as long as dialogue does not cease and the door does not close.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cgtn-a-historic-first-what-xi-putin-trump-summit-means-for-world-stability-302945722.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.