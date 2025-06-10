circle x black
Martedì 10 Giugno 2025
Aggiornato: 13:22
China's Largest Electrochemical Energy Storage Project 600MW/2400MWh Powered by SINEXCEL's 1725kW PCS

10 giugno 2025 | 12.57
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China's largest electrochemical energy storage project—600MW/2400MWh—has completed installation of all storage cabins in its first site, marking a key milestone as it enters the electrical commissioning phase. This is China'sfirstultra-high voltage (UHV ) transmission project integrating wind, solar, thermal, and storage. SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) is proud to power this national-level project with its utility-scale 1725kW Power Conversion System (PCS).

This site includes 240 battery containers and 60 PCS skids. Once operational, the whole project will integrate approximately 840 GWh of renewable energy into the grid annually. A single charge stores up to 2.4 GWh—enough to meet the daily electricity needs of 480,000 households or power 36,000 EVs with 500km range.

In addition, SINEXCEL supported a 220MW/880MWh storage project that was successfully connected to the grid in Ningxia. Leveraging the region's abundant solar resources, the project integrates solar and storage to solve renewable energy curtailment, enhance grid stability and energy shifting. The station is expected to supply nearly 200 GWh electricity annually.

SINEXCEL proudly contributes to these two projects with its 1725kW PCS. Designed to enhance grid stability, the 1725kW PCS features a modular architecture scalable from 215kW to 1.72MW per unit. It combines advantages for both centralized and string configurations, supports diverse battery types, and enables flexible deployment across various storage scenarios, including large C&I, microgrids, and front-of-the-meter applications.

With peak efficiency of up to 98.5%, the PCS features advanced multi-string technology for enhanced battery protection and supports flexible configurations with 1, 2, 4, or 8 battery strings. Its combined AC/DC output simplifies control and expansion, while NEMA 3R-rated cabinets ensure outdoor durability. A rapid 10ms response time supports real-time grid balancing, and the product meets major compliance standards in North America, Europe, Australia, Japan and China.

With a global footprint spanning 40+ countries and over 5,000 deployments worldwide, SINEXCEL has installed over 12GW of storage capacity, delivering solutions for utility-scale, C&I, and microgrid applications.

The successful participation in these landmark projects underscores SINEXCEL's technical strength and ongoing commitment to enabling a more resilient and sustainable energy future.

About SINEXCEL

Founded in 2007, SINEXCEL is a pioneer in energy storage, EV charging and power quality solutions. With 12 GW of installed storage, 140,000 EV chargers and nearly 20 million amperes of AHF deployed, SINEXCEL partners with industry leaders like EVE Energy and Schneider Electric to empower energy freedom.

Contact: melody_yu@sinexcel.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707242/China_s_Largest_Electrochemical_Energy_Storage_Project_600MW_2400MWh_Powered_SINEXCEL_s.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinas-largest-electrochemical-energy-storage-project-600mw2400mwh-powered-by-sinexcels-1725kw-pcs-302477605.html

