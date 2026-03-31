Club InterContinental Lounge, Featuring Views of Tokyo Bay, to Reopen April 1 Following Renovation: Refined Space Enveloped in Gentle Light and Sparkle of Tokyo Bay

- Together, Renovated Upper-floor Guest Rooms and Lounge Offer Even More Comfortable Club InterContinental Experience -

TOKYO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InterContinental Tokyo Bay is pleased to announce that the newly renovated Club InterContinental Lounge, located on the 20th floor overlooking Tokyo Bay, will reopen on April 1, 2026. Coinciding with the renovation of the lounge, some upper-floor guest rooms have also been renovated with updated headboards and lighting to increase the comfort and sophistication of guests' stays.

Interior view of Club InterContinental Lounge: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107856/202603246190/_prw_PI1fl_HtJHxQnU.jpg

Common space: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107856/202603246190/_prw_PI3fl_02v1vKJF.jpg

Spectacular views of Tokyo Bay: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107856/202603246190/_prw_PI2fl_tf65q28d.jpg

Inspired by light and the ocean, the atmosphere of the redesigned lounge is calm and elegant. The lounge features a refined white, black, and blue palette in harmony with Tokyo Bay, which it overlooks. Lighting fixtures incorporating translucent natural alabaster cast a soft glow that gently envelops the space, while iridescent glass tiles in black and white create subtle variations as the light changes, adding refined nuance to the interior. Additionally, a new common space is being introduced in the lounge that includes a high-top table. With sliding partitions that allow the area to be used as a private room when needed, it can now accommodate a wider range of guest needs and occasions.

Ocean-inspired carpet paired with natural alabaster lighting: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107856/202603246190/_prw_PI4fl_XCh1NHlh.jpg

Walls finished with iridescent glass tiles in black: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107856/202603246190/_prw_PI5fl_HrR4ghgT.jpg

The reception: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107856/202603246190/_prw_PI6fl_WsQz8j80.jpg

Breakfast features a buffet complemented by a main dish of the guest's choosing. Signature options include croque-madame with ham, cheese and fried egg finished with bechamel sauce and eggs en cocotte with spinach and mushrooms baked with minestrone and cheese. Guests may also choose from a variety of egg and Japanese-style breakfast dishes.

Additionally, the club floor rooms have been renovated. Updated headboards and new lighting, including alabaster wall sconces and dimmable fixtures, create a warm, relaxing atmosphere. Glossy gold wall finishes with white leaf motif and sumi-style eucalyptus pattern accents add an elegant decorative touch to the rooms.

Renovated guest room: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107856/202603246190/_prw_PI7fl_2o5J17Xw.jpg

Gold wall with white leaf motif: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107856/202603246190/_prw_PI8fl_2n2U6dSW.jpg

Reservation and inquiries:https://www.interconti-tokyo.com/en/lounge/clubintercontinental/

For more details, please visit:Club InterContinental Lounge service contents: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202603246190-O3-b0FfqEY4.pdf

Hotel overview: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202603246190-O4-MermO7TL.pdf

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/club-intercontinental-lounge-featuring-views-of-tokyo-bay-to-reopen-april-1-following-renovation-refined-space-enveloped-in-gentle-light-and-sparkle-of-tokyo-bay-302729349.html

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