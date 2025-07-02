circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Confidence enduring among European accommodations but skill-gap concerns and industry division loom, according to the 2025 European Accommodation Barometer

02 luglio 2025 | 10.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

AMSTERDAM, July 2, 2025  Today, Booking.com, released the fifth edition of its European Accommodation Barometer, featuring insights from 1,160 travel accommodation executives across Europe on the current outlook, opportunities and challenges facing the industry:

This year's report, developed in partnership with Statista, paints an optimistic picture heading into the 2025 peak travel season, though independent and alternative accommodations continue to face greater headwinds across key areas including hiring for specialized roles, staff upskilling and digital technology adoption.

To download the full 2025 European Accommodation Barometer report and corresponding country-specific editions visit the Booking.com global media room.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/confidence-enduring-among-european-accommodations-but-skill-gap-concerns-and-industry-division-loom-according-to-the-2025-european-accommodation-barometer-302494599.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Turismo Turismo ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Trump inaugura 'Alcatraz' per migranti: "Per scappare da alligatori, correte a zig-zag" - Video
News to go
Dazi, Ue e Usa verso accordo: si stringe sul 10%
Trump e l'ultima minaccia a Musk: "Lo deporto? Vediamo" - Video
Raid a Gaza, strage in un internet café sul mare
Fecondazione e natalità, esperti a congresso a Parigi: videonews della nostra inviata
Israele, Trump: "Fate accordo a Gaza, riportate indietro gli ostaggi
News to go
Allerta caldo in Italia, le città da bollino rosso
News to go
Ogni anno in Italia oltre 300 morti per annegamento
News to go
Nuovo test sul cancro sviluppato a Cambridge, nel mirino cambiamenti Dna
Jeff Bezos e Lauren Sanchez, il bacio degli sposi sul Canal Grande - Video
Bagni chiusi e sporcizia, le immagini del degrado ai 'Cancelli' di Ostia e Torvaianica - Video
Nozze Bezos, ultima festa all'Arsenale: le videonews dalla nostra inviata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza