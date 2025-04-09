Configit to Host Tenth Annual Configuration Lifecycle Management Virtual Summit

Manufacturing industry event draws experts to discuss challenges and best practices

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Configit, the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced that the company will hold its tenth annual Configuration Lifecycle Management Summit 2025 on April 29-30. Registration and the full schedule for the virtual event are available here.

Intense competition, economic uncertainty and rapid technological advancements are just a few of the challenges facing global manufacturers. To combat these pressures, organizations must have a dynamic, scalable business model to thrive in today's environment. The 2025 Summit will explore how to drive profitable growth by advancing customer-centric manufacturing. Professionals from around the world will learn how connecting engineering and sales streamlines product configuration, improves customer experiences and accelerates new product development.

April 29 is Business Day, focused on driving profitable growth through responsive customer experience. Presentations and discussions by Siemens, Accenture, Philips and other industry leaders will demonstrate how removing the boundaries of traditional product configuration processes supports increased customer satisfaction, faster sales and expanded market reach.

April 30 is Technology Day, where attendees will gain actionable insights on how connecting engineering and sales streamlines the product configuration process, empowering manufacturers to scale more efficiently. PTC, Deloitte and Configit will present use cases that demonstrate the potential and possibilities of having the right configuration technology and management approach in place to enhance sales, engineering, and service.

Johan Salenstedt, CEO, Configit, said: "As the market shifts toward customer-led personalization, manufacturers of complex products need solid technology solutions and fresh ideas. Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) is already transforming how many manufacturers meet today's challenges. This year's summit will showcase how B2B manufacturing leaders are using the power of CLM to navigate product complexity, boost operational efficiency and accelerate digital transformation amid an ever-changing landscape."

About ConfigitConfigit is the global leader in Configuration Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions and a supplier of business-critical software for the configuration of complex products. All Configit products are based on the patented Virtual Tabulation® (VT™) technology, which has redefined product configuration by offering greater speed and better handling of complexity. Virtual Tabulation enables Configit to deliver powerful, easy-to-use configuration solutions to market-leading global enterprises. Website: configit.com

