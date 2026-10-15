Creality Launches Ender-3 V3 Mega Combo at $669 for Large-Format Printing and Batch Production

FRANKFURT, Germany and HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality today launches two new additions to its Ender-3 series, Ender-3 V3 Mega, a large-format 3D printer designed for small-batch production and TPU printing, and Ender-3 V3 Neo, a compact 3D printer built for first-time and entry-level buyers. Starting October 15, both printers are available to order through Creality's official stores at early-bird prices of $669 for the Mega Combo and $329 for the Neo Combo.

Nine years after its first launch, the Ender-3 series continues to evolve for creators with different levels of experience and varying fabrication needs. With more than 4 million units shipped, the series has inspired makers around the world. For many users, Ender-3 has been part of their creative journey, from their first prints to projects that push the boundaries of creativity. The two new members continue that journey, with Mega supporting batch production and Neo offering an accessible desktop option for everyday creative printing.

Large-Format Printing & Flexible TPU Production

With a 420 × 420 × 420 mm build volume, the Ender-3 V3 Mega enables users to print large models in one piece, minimizing the need for model splitting, assembly work and visible seams. In batch production, multiple objects can be arranged on a single build plate, helping print farms or design studios complete more jobs in fewer print runs. The mega size is suitable for applications such as large cosplay props, furniture components and batches of functional prototypes, where build capacity and production efficiency matter.

Beyond its build volume, Mega is designed for flexible 85A–95A TPU printing, powered by the optimized Sprite 2 extruder and printing algorithms. It supports producing protective covers, flexible connectors and other functional parts that require elasticity.

Note: TPU printing supports direct feeding from spool only and is not compatible with the automatic relay module or the CFS Nano.

Multicolor Printing with CFS Nano

Mega and Neo feature automatic filament relay, which switches to the backup filament when the current spool runs out, reducing interruptions during long prints. The Combo version supports four-color printing when paired with the CFS Nano, which can read material types and colors from compatible Creality RFID filaments. The CFS Nano also monitors remaining filaments and alerts users when they are running low.

With a high-rigidity metal frame, Mega maintains stable printing performance while delivering large outputs. Dual Z motors and vibration compensation help reduce ringing and layer shifts, and dual Y motors drive the large build plate smoothly at speeds up to 500 mm/s.

Easy Setup and Printing for New Makers

Built for everyday creative projects, the compact Ender-3 V3 Neo offers a 220 × 220 × 220 mm build volume at an accessible price. It simplifies the setup and maintenance and reduces manual operations through fully automatic bed leveling and a quick-swap nozzle. Neo is a go-to option for first-time users, students, and young creators who are new to 3D printing.

Pricing and Availability

The Ender-3 V3 Mega and Neo are now available to order through Creality's official online stores in the US and Europe. In the US, the Mega Combo is available at an early-bird price of $669 from October 15 to November 10, while the Neo Combo is available at an early-bird price of $329 during the same period. In Europe, the Mega Combo is priced at €699, with four free filament rolls included on orders placed from October 15 to November 30. The Neo Combo is priced at €329, with two free filament rolls included during the same period.

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