Creality Showcased New Products and AI Features at Formnext 2025, Shaping the Future of "Instant Creation"

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the opening day of Formnext 2025, Creality, a global leader in the 3D printing industry, made an impressive debut at Hall 12.1-C02, unveiling new products and experiences that bridge intelligent design and accessible creation. The showcase featured innovations across 3D printing, laser systems, and AI modelling—highlighting Creality's expanding ecosystem and vision of "Instant Creation."

New-Generation Products Unveiled

At Formnext 2025, Creality will unveil a new generation of innovations that extend its ever-growing 3D printing ecosystem.

Workshops: Exchanging Insights about AI and the Future of Design

Under the theme "AI + 3D Printing: Smarter Creativity in Action", Creality will also host four live workshop sessions featuring leading designers and HEI educators across Europe. The sessions will explore how AI-driven tools are reshaping 3D design, modelling, and learning experiences, making creation faster, smarter, and more intuitive. By connecting professional insights, the workshops will inspire new possibilities for both creative and educational applications of 3D printing.

Immersive 3D Printing Experience and Cyberpunk Showcase

Creality's booth also combined interactive experiences with large-scale creative displays, offering visitors another engaging journey through its expanding ecosystem.The centrepiece, a "Cyberpunk City" miniature diorama, integrated FDM multi-colour printing, laser engraving, and resin printing to create a stunning, futuristic cityscape. Alongside it, interactive zones, including the K2 series Claw Machine, encouraged visitors to play, share, and connect, turning 3D printing technology exploration into a truly participatory experience.

Driving the Future of Creative Technology

By merging AI-powered modelling, advanced 3D technologies, and collaborative educational activities, Creality continues to make 3D creation more intuitive and inspiring for global users. At Formnext 2025, Creality demonstrated not only new tools but also a new way of thinking, where creativity, intelligence, and accessibility come together perfectly.

