From accessible multi-color printing to 3D scanning and real-world production, Creality demonstrates how digital creativity can become a tangible reality.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality, a global leader in 3D printing, is showcasing its latest innovations and creative ecosystem at Formnext 2026, highlighting how advances in multi-color 3D printing, 3D scanning, and digital manufacturing are making it easier for users to turn ideas into physical creations.

At Formnext 2026, Creality is highlighting three key applications: making multi-color printing more accessible, transforming physical objects into printable models, and enabling creators and businesses to explore new opportunities through 3D printing.

Together, these applications reflect Creality's broader vision of connecting 3D creation, digital design, and physical production within an increasingly accessible creative ecosystem.

Making Multi-Color 3D Printing More Accessible with SPARKX i8

Multi-color 3D printing has traditionally involved trade-offs between cost, complexity, printing time, and material waste. With the SPARKX i8, Creality aims to make colorful 3D creation more approachable for everyday users.

Designed around its QuarTeks™ four-channel system, the SPARKX i8 simplifies the process of producing multi-color models, allowing creators to focus more on their designs and less on managing complex printing workflows.

Following its successful crowdfunding debut, the SPARKX i8 brings multi-color capabilities to a more accessible price point, opening new possibilities for hobbyists, first-time users, and creative enthusiasts.

From personalized decorations and colorful figurines to practical household accessories, the i8 demonstrates how multi-color printing can become part of everyday creativity.

Turning Physical Objects into Printable Models with 3D Scanning

Another major focus at Formnext is connecting physical objects with digital modeling and 3D printing.

Through its expanding ecosystem of 3D scanning and printing technologies, Creality is working to simplify the journey from a real-world object to a printable digital model.

By combining Pika's 3D scanning capabilities with the SPARKX i8's multi-color printing technology, Creality demonstrates how users can turn physical objects into digital models and bring them back to life through 3D printing.

This approach can support applications ranging from personalized gifts and decorative objects to creative reproduction and custom accessories.

By bringing scanning and printing closer together, Creality aims to reduce the technical barriers traditionally associated with 3D content creation.

From Creative Ideas to Business Opportunities Through 3D Printing

Beyond personal creativity, Creality is highlighting the growing potential of 3D printing as a practical production tool for small businesses, independent creators, and entrepreneurs.

Through real-world printing applications, Creality demonstrates how digital designs can become customized products, enabling flexible production without the need for traditional manufacturing infrastructure.

At Formnext, Creality is highlighting its 3D printing farm solutions alongside the M1/R1 material recycling solutions, demonstrating how 3D printing and material reuse can support more flexible and resource-efficient production workflows.

These applications highlight opportunities across personalized merchandise, small-batch production, and creative entrepreneurship, where digital fabrication can help users move from ideas to marketable products.

Together, these applications demonstrate Creality's vision of a connected creative ecosystem, where digital design, 3D scanning, and digital fabrication work together to make the journey from imagination to physical creation more accessible.

More Innovations on Display at Formnext 2026

Beyond these three key applications, Creality is also showcasing new additions to its expanding creative ecosystem.

Highlights include the mBox, an educational 3D printer designed to make 3D creation more accessible to younger users, and the new Raptor Pro Max 3D scanner, expanding Creality's scanning portfolio for creative and professional applications.

Together, these products reflect Creality's continued efforts to make 3D creation more accessible across different users and applications.

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