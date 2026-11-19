PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global, the London-listed international luxury real estate developer, and The Trump Organization marked the official launch of Trump International Simaisma, Qatar, at an exclusive event held in Palm Beach, Florida.

The event brought together international investors and distinguished guests to mark the introduction of the QAR 2.5 billion (approximately US$700 million) luxury destination, reinforcing the continued expansion of the Trump-branded real estate portfolio across key global markets.

Trump International Simaisma, Qatar, combines luxury beachfront living, world-class golf and an exceptional collection of lifestyle amenities. At the heart of the development are Trump Residences, an exclusive gated community of three-, four- and five-bedroom Trump-branded villas, each offering beach access and panoramic views of the sea and golf course. The development also features Trump International Golf Club, Simaisma, Qatar, anchored by an 18-hole championship golf course, an exclusive members-only clubhouse and a beach club.

Further enhancing the residential experience is a private community centre offering an extensive range of sports, recreation and wellness facilities. Together, these offerings create a distinctive destination where privacy, luxury and an elevated lifestyle converge.

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, commented: "Our collaboration with Dar Global continues to demonstrate the tremendous potential for world-class luxury destinations in international markets. Trump International Simaisma, Qatar represents an extraordinary addition to our global portfolio, combining world-class championship golf with bespoke residential living. We are proud to bring the uncompromising quality, service, and prestige of the Trump brand to this landmark destination."

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, commented: "The successful launch of Trump International Simaisma, Qatar at Mar-a-Lago reflects the strength of our partnership with The Trump Organization and the growing global demand for luxury branded real estate. Together, we have established a strong foundation across multiple markets, and we see significant potential to expand our portfolio in the region. Our focus remains on identifying landmark destinations where we can deliver distinctive luxury developments and create long-term value."

Dar Global continues to strengthen its international presence through luxury residential and hospitality developments across Europe and the Middle East. As of 30 June 2026, the company's portfolio had reached a total gross development value (GDV) of US$23 billion, reflecting its continued expansion into internationally recognised destinations.

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