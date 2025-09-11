DB HiTek Begins Customer Enablement for 650V GaN HEMT Process

- Key Technology Driving High-Efficiency and Miniaturization for AI Data Centers, Robotics, and Other Applications- Dedicated GaN MPW Set for End of October- Extending BCD Expertise to Compound Semiconductors Including GaN and SiC

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DB HiTek, a leading 8-inch specialty foundry, today announced it is in the final stages of development of its 650V E-Mode GaN HEMT (Gallium Nitride High-Electron Mobility Transistor) process, a next-generation power semiconductor platform. The company is also to offer a dedicated GaN MPW (multi-project wafer) program at the end of October.

Compared with traditional silicon-based power devices, GaN-based semiconductors deliver superior performance under high-voltage, high-frequency, and high-temperature operating conditions, offering exceptional power efficiency. In particular, 650V E-Mode GaN HEMT stands out for its high-speed switching performance and robust operational stability, making it well-suited for EV charging infrastructure, power conversion systems in hyperscale data centers, and advanced 5G network equipment.

In 2022, when the compound semiconductor market was still in its infancy, DB HiTek identified GaN and SiC as key growth drivers and has since invested significantly in process development. A DB HiTek spokesperson commented, "DB HiTek is already recognized worldwide for its leadership in silicon-based power semiconductor technologies, including the development of the industry's first 0.18µm BCDMOS process. By adding GaN process capabilities, we are expecting to enhance the company's competitiveness with a broad technology portfolio."

Following completion of the 650V GaN HEMT process, DB HiTek plans to roll out a 200V GaN process and a 650V GaN process optimized for IC (Integrated Circuit) integration by the end of 2026. Looking ahead, the company aims to expand its GaN platform across a wider voltage spectrum, aligned with market needs and customer requirements.

To support these initiatives, DB HiTek is expanding the cleanroom facilities of Fab2, located at Chungcheongbuk-do, South Korea. The expansion is expected to add capacity for approximately 35,000 8-inch wafers per month, supporting production of GaN, BCDMOS, and SiC processes. Upon completion, DB HiTek's total monthly wafer capacity will increase by 23%, from 154,000 to 190,000 wafers.

Meanwhile, DB HiTek will participate in ICSCRM(The International Conference on Silicon Carbide and Related Materials) 2025, scheduled for September 15–18 at BEXCO in Busan. At this global industry forum, DB HiTek will highlight progress in SiC process development alongside its GaN and BCDMOS technologies, engaging directly with customers and industry leaders.

