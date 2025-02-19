Deloitte and CAS publish new report analyzing the lithium-ion battery recycling industry amid growing demand for sustainable energy solutions

The report explores policy, market, and innovation trends shaping this rapidly expanding industry

HONG KONG and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte and CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society specializing in scientific knowledge management, announced today the release of a collaborative report, Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling: Market & Innovation Trends for A Green Future. This report is the first shared project between the two organizations since their strategic collaboration announcement last year.

Growing demand for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and consumer electronics is driving an urgent focus on sustainable battery recycling solutions. The report by CAS and Deloitte is a comprehensive analysis of lithium-ion battery recycling and covers both market and scientific perspectives on this rapidly evolving industry. It includes insights into the market dynamics, technological advances, and strategic pathways to profitability in the sector and highlights the key role of battery recycling in addressing resource scarcity and environmental challenges amid growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling: Market & Innovation Trends for A Green Future combines the CAS unparalleled data and scientific expertise with Deloitte's market and business analysis to explore the latest developments in the industry across six key dimensions: policy, capacity expansion, technological innovation, digital solutions, cross-sector collaboration, and pathway to profitability. Among other trends, the report explores how recycling technology innovation and digital solutions are transforming the battery recycling industry, driving improvements in efficiency, recovery rates, and environmental impact and accelerating the global transition to a low-carbon future.

"We are pleased to develop and provide industry insights and solutions based on CAS scientific data," says Kevin Guo, Deloitte China National Industry Program leader. "Science and technology innovations have made remarkable progress in multiple fields, and Deloitte China looks forward to continuing to work with CAS to make a significant impact on the industry."

"This in-depth report showcases the powerful synergy of Deloitte's market insights and CAS unmatched scientific data and technical expertise. Through this collaboration, together we aim to accelerate breakthroughs on critical global challenges, such as sustainable energy, and enable innovators across industries to make more confident business decisions," said Manuel Guzman, President of CAS.

The report is now available for download at link.cas.org/li-battery-report.

About CASCAS connects the world's scientific knowledge to accelerate breakthroughs that improve lives. We empower global innovators to efficiently navigate today's complex data landscape and make confident decisions in each phase of the innovation journey. As a specialist in scientific knowledge management, our team builds the largest authoritative collection of human-curated scientific data in the world and provides essential information solutions, services, and expertise. Scientists, patent professionals, and business leaders across industries rely on CAS to help them uncover opportunities, mitigate risks, and unlock shared knowledge so they can get from inspiration to innovation faster. CAS is a division of the American Chemical Society. Connect with us at cas.org.

About Deloitte China

Deloitte China provides integrated professional services, with our long-term commitment to be a leading contributor to China's reform, opening-up and economic development. We are a globally connected firm with deep roots locally, owned by our partners in China. With over 20,000 professionals across 31 Chinese cities, we provide our clients with a one-stop shop offering world-leading audit, tax and consulting services.

We serve with integrity, uphold quality and strive to innovate. With our professional excellence, insight across industries, and intelligent technology solutions, we help clients and partners from many sectors seize opportunities, tackle challenges and attain world-class, high-quality development goals.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622705/CAS_Deloitte.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622704/CAS_Deloittes_Logo.jpg