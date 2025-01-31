circle x black
Venerdì 31 Gennaio 2025
14:31
comunicato stampa

DRG Is Launching Innovative Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Test Panel at MEDLAB in Dubai

31 gennaio 2025
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MARBURG, Germany, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DRG Instruments GmbH ("DRG") has been a top developer and manufacturer of immunoassays for over 50 years. The company is creating a new division, DRG Neuroscience, and the new division is presenting on the market its fully automated CLIA tests for evaluating suspected Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) - the GFAP and UCH-L1 combo Tests. These tests are designed for use on DRG's automated CLIA platform, DxDATA™, enabling the measurement of GFAP and UCH-L1 blood levels within 30 minutes when patients' serum samples are collected within 12 hours of suspected traumatic brain injury. By providing fast and accurate TBI assessments, these tests increase the likelihood of immediate and effective treatment while reducing the need for radiation-based diagnostic imaging for suspected TBI.

"We are excited to bring these innovative TBI solutions to the global market," said Joerg Schloesser, Managing Director and VP of Commercial. "By leveraging automated testing and rapid turnaround times, we can help healthcare professionals make quicker, more informed decisions. Our mission is to advance patient care for those affected by traumatic brain injuries worldwide."

DRG's TBI Tests are CE-marked and have been verified to meet CLSI (Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute) requirements. They are intended for use in a clinical laboratory setting and are indicated for patients aged 18 years or older.

To learn more about the test availability in your region or for more information about DRG's TBI Tests, please contact our Sales Representative or email drg@drg-diagnostics.de.

DRG will also showcase the TBI tests at the upcoming MEDLAB Middle East, which will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre from February 3 - 6 (Hall 1, Booth G50). The Product Development Team will be on hand to answer any questions about the TBI tests.

About DRG Instruments GmbH 

DRG Instruments GmbH, was established in 1973 and is based in Marburg. Since 1990, DRG Instruments has developed and manufactured innovative immunoassays, both for routine and research applications, with distribution partners in over 120 countries. DRG is also the manufacturer of the DRG:HYBRiD-XL®, a fully automated analyzer for immunoassays and clinical chemistry. DRG is an ISO 13485-certified company and operates in accordance with the FDA 21 CFR 820 Quality System Regulation. To learn more, visit https://www.drg-diagnostics.de/,  or follow us on LinkedIn,

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2610169/DRG_NEUROSCIENCE_CMYK_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/drg-is-launching-innovative-traumatic-brain-injury-tbi-test-panel-at-medlab-in-dubai-302365100.html

