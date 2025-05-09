circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 16:13
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

E&R Showcases Next-Gen Laser and Plasma Solutions with Strategic Partners at SEMICON SEA 2025 in Singapore

09 maggio 2025 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

KAOHSIUNG, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E&R Engineering Corp. is proud to announce its participation at SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025, held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore from May 20 to 22. With over 30 years of dedication in the semiconductor industry, E&R will unveil its latest innovations in advanced laser and plasma processing, continuing to push the boundaries of semiconductor equipment technology.

This year, E&R teams up with two strong partners — Zen Voce and GP Group — to form a powerful joint exhibition team. The three companies bring broad experience across different parts of the semiconductor industry, from front-end and packaging to back-end and automation. This collaboration shows our shared drive for innovation and quality, with the belief that "1 + 1 + 1 > 3" — where the combined strength of three creates more than each on its own.

Featured Technologies from E&R:

Plasma Dicing – Small Die Dicing SolutionE&R delivers a hybrid laser grooving and plasma dicing solution that supports ultra-fine dice lanes (10–30 μm). Beyond equipment, E&R also provides a turnkey dicing service, handling unique shapes like hexagons, circles, or MPR layouts with precision and consistency.

FOPLP – Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (700 × 700 mm)E&R's total solution supports large panel processes including laser marking, laser cutting, laser descum, plasma cleaning, and post-drill de-smear, with a remarkable warpage control up to 16 mm. The process is further enhanced with laser debonding and plasma dry etching solutions for separation of glass carrier and panel.

Glass Substrate SolutionsE&R leads in glass core process equipment, offering:

Advanced Packaging

Join us at SEMICON SEA 2025 to see how E&R, Zen Voce, and GP Group are driving the future of semiconductor manufacturing — with more precise, efficient, and integrated solutions.

Booth Information

https://en.enr.com.tw/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/er-showcases-next-gen-laser-and-plasma-solutions-with-strategic-partners-at-semicon-sea-2025-in-singapore-302450963.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Altro Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa Prevost, oggi prima messa con i cardinali nella Cappella Sistina
Marina Berlusconi: "Preoccupata per quello che fa Trump" - Video
Fumata bianca, eletto il nuovo Papa: le campane e la festa a San Pietro - Video
Papa Leone XIV, il cardinale Prevost eletto Pontefice: le videonews dal nostro inviato
News to go
Prezzi del gas, il confronto tra l'Italia e l'Europa
Bayesian, legale famiglia della vittima: "Fondamentale esame delle scatole nere" - Video
News to go
India-Pakistan, cosa sta succedendo
News to go
Sciopero treni, sindacati: "Adesione quasi totale"
Sinner, il punto fortunato fa infuriare Vagnozzi - Video
Paul e la Lazio: "Io tifoso grazie a Opelka, spero nella Champions" - Video
Sinner, l'assalto dei bambini: cori e autografi agli Internazionali - Video
News to go
Bonus donne, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza