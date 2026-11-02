ENGWE Kicks Off 2026 Black Friday Sale with Its Biggest E-Bike Deals and Exciting Prize Draws

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leading global e-bike brand, is gearing up for Black Friday with a mega sale across Europe, the UK, and the US from November 2 to December 3. Featuring the lowest prices of the year on select e-bike models, the sale offers savings of up to $676, including discounts and free bundles. Additionally, customers who purchase any ENGWE e-bike can enter five weekly prize draws for a chance to win a popular e-bike or a football signed by brand ambassador Robin van Persie.

For those looking for an e-bike for daily commutes and weekend rides, the L20 3.0 Boost is worth checking out this Black Friday. With a removable 648Wh battery, it offers a range of up to 135km, along with 75Nm of torque. Robin van Persie also shared his riding experience in an interview with Men's Health, highlighting this e-bike's comfort and suitability for different riding needs. This model is available in ENGWE's EU and UK stores, with savings of up to €327 and £327, respectively. Another Black Friday highlight, ZIP features a patented three-fold design that folds in just three seconds and a lightweight 16.9 kg frame for easy carrying and storage. Customers can save €213 in the EU and £208 in the UK.

One of ENGWE's best-selling models in the US, the M20 3.0 stands out with its moped-style design, built for city riders and weekend explorers. A 3,300W peak motor and 40 mph top speed deliver an exhilarating ride, while DNM adjustable full suspension and four-piston hydraulic brakes provide added comfort and control. The single-battery version saves $393, while the dual-battery version saves $647 during this mega sale.

Pioneering as ENGWE's first electric dirt bike created for young riders in 2026, Eagle brings a new level of excitement to off-road adventures. Powered by a motor delivering up to 3,200W peak power and 220Nm of torque, Eagle reaches speeds of over 45 mph. Available at ENGWE's US store, it offers savings of up to $676.

Other Black Friday Deals:

O20 Boost:

€100 off + €137 free bundles (EU)

£100 off + £147 free bundles (UK)

E26 3.0 Pro:

€200 off + €327 free bundles (EU)

The sale runs until December 3. Visit ENGWE's official stores in Europe, the UK, and the US to explore all Black Friday offers.

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