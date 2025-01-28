ENGWE Unveils Mapfour N1 carbon ebike: Lightweight, Powerful, Smart and Built for the City

PARIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE is thrilled to announce the launch of the Mapfour N1 e-bike, the first product in its new Mapfour series. Designed to provide budget-friendly, healthy, hassle-free, and sustainable transportation, the ENGWE Mapfour embodies a new era of city mobility. Guided by the slogan "Free In Your Way," it combines innovative design, powerful performance, and smart features to give riders freedom and efficiency.

To celebrate the release, ENGWE is hosting a Limited-Time Giveaway from January 28 to February 23, giving participants a chance to win a free Mapfour N1. Official reservations will begin on February 24, 2025.

Mapfour N1 Air: The Best Lightweight Carbon City E-Bike Under €3000

Designed for urban riders seeking a lightweight e-bike, the N1 Air weighs just 15.6kg, featuring a one-piece molded carbon fiber frame that's 11 times stronger and stiffer than aluminum.

Mapfour N1 Pro: The Most Powerful and Secure Carbon City E-Bike Under €3000

For riders who demand peak performance, the N1 Pro is equipped with mountain bike-level power and premium features:

"ENGWEMapfour ebikes reflects our commitment to convenient, efficient, and healthy cycling, aiming to tackle commuting challenges like rising costs, health concerns, and the need for sustainable options, making daily travel more efficient and enjoyable," said Baron, Product Manager at ENGWE.

Don't miss your chance to win a Mapfour N1 electric bike! Visit ENGWE's website for the giveaway starting January 28 and reserve your e-bike on Febunary 24. Experience the freedom to ride your way.

