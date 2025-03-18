ENGWE Unveils the L20 3.0 Series: The First Compact ebike with Full-Suspension

PARIS, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leader in electric bicycles, proudly unveils the L20 3.0 Series electric bike, the newest upgrade to its popular L20 lineup. Featuring two models—L20 3.0 Boost and L20 3.0 Pro—this series delivers full suspension, powerful torque, and exceptional affordability.

To celebrate the launch, ENGWE will be offering a 2-piece L20 3.0 Giveaway from March 13 to March 31, 2025, with orders starting on April 1 to enjoy a total of €300 in benefits, including discounts, anniversary gift boxes, and rear rack accessories. The L20 3.0 Boost is available at an early-bird price of €1,299 (regular price €1,399), while the L20 3.0 Pro will cost €1,699 (regular price €1,799).

L20 3.0 E-Bike – The First Compact E-Bike with full suspension

Step-through full-suspension e-bikes have gained popularity in recent years for their comfort, safety, and versatility, appealing to a wide range of riders. However, most models cost over €3,000, making them inaccessible to many.

We saw this gap and noticed that urban e-bikes rarely feature full suspension. That's why we introduced the L20 3.0, the first compact e-bike with suspension. Designed for riders of all ages, including seniors, women, and children, it offers a space-saving, comfortable, and smooth riding experience at a budget-friendly price.

"Our goal is to make full-suspension comfort accessible to more riders," says Baron, ENGWE's product manager.

L20 3.0 Boost – Comfortable, Powerful & Adventure-Ready

L20 3.0 Pro – Comfortable, Smoother & Smarter

Join the Celebration!

The L20 3.0 Series redefines city commuting and outdoor adventures with its compact & full suspension design, and powerful performance. To celebrate, we're hosting an exclusive giveaway from March 18-31, 2025! Win big and ride in comfort! Visit our official website to enter for a chance to secure your luck!

