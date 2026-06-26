Europe and China Must Pivot from Tech Rivalry to "Constructive Engagement" in AI Era, Warn Leaders at CEIBS Forums

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM / PARIS, FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 June 2026 - As artificial intelligence reshapes global power dynamics, European and Chinese leaders are warning that the EU and China must move beyond zero-sum competition to harness their complementary strengths in AI governance and industrial application.

The consensus emerged during the 12th CEIBS Europe Forum, a flagship dialogue held across Paris (22 June) and Brussels (24 June) bringing together policymakers, industry executives, and academics.

Addressing the forums, former President of the European Council Charles Michel stressed that AI is no longer merely a technological issue, but a matter of "sovereignty, leadership, and power." He identified semiconductors, data infrastructure, and regulatory policy as the core variables shaping future international relations. While acknowledging intensifying global competition, Michel called for "responsible collaboration," noting that Europe's mature approach to corporate governance and data security could confer distinct long-term resilience.

The events highlighted a clear strategic divergence in global AI: the US leads in frontier investment, China excels in large-scale application and open-source models, while Europe dominates in regulatory frameworks. "The more intense the competition becomes, the more important dialogue and cooperation are," noted CEIBS President Wang Hong, highlighting the need to balance global AI governance.

Other speakers included Chinese Ambassador to the EU Cai Run and Chinese Minister to France Chen Li.

Industry panels featuring executives from Siemens, EDF, and leading robotics firms reinforced this pragmatic approach. Across sectors like energy, healthcare, and advanced manufacturing, experts agreed that AI acts as an enabler rather than a replacement for human expertise. However, they cautioned that AI's massive energy demands present a critical challenge—and a prime opportunity for joint Sino-European innovation in grid technology and renewables.

Concluding the Brussels summit, CEIBS Co-President (European) Frank Bournois encapsulated the sentiment of both cities: "Competition is natural, but insufficient. The real formula we need is unity and trust."

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