SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everful, which is building AI and data infrastructure for global commerce, today announced a $48.5 million Series A financing led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India and January Capital. Existing investors Square Peg and Lightspeed also participated.

Less than two and a half years after launch, Everful currently ships more than 5 million pieces a month to retailers and brands in over 60 countries and partners with a fast-growing network of more than 30,000 vetted factories. It has built an ever-expanding catalog of more than 20 million items and is on track to reach $100 million in annualized revenue by year-end.

The new funding will deepen Everful's presence in the U.S., its largest market, and in Europe, and expand its world model of commerce, AI agents, and fulfillment infrastructure.

Global commerce has a data problem, and much of the work still runs by hand. Most retailers and brands buy through layers of middlemen and endless email threads, with high minimum orders that eat into margins and leave them holding out-of-trend stock. The information needed to do better is scattered across thousands of sources in multiple languages, and no human team can keep up.

Two shifts change that. First, large language models and computer vision can read, reason over and act on messy, multilingual supply data at a scale that wasn't possible even two years ago. Second, factories have digitized rapidly, holding ready stock and producing in small batches, so AI agents can now find and coordinate them in real time.

At Everful's core is a world model of supply and demand. It maps what customers want, what factories can make and how to get products from one to the other. Everful's AI agents use it to identify trending products, find and vet new factories, and manage all communications throughout each order. Every factory is continuously scored using quality data from Everful's own inspections. Customers can buy wholesale, dropship or customize, all with low minimums, while Everful handles fulfillment end to end.

Everful was founded by Sisi Song, a former Alibaba Group executive and Bessemer Venture Partners investor, and Kevin Han, an AI entrepreneur whose previous startup, Orbeus, was acquired by Amazon.

"Sourcing used to be a people problem. If you were big enough, you hired a team overseas to do it," said Sisi Song, co-founder and CEO of Everful. "AI lets us turn that team into software. Now any business can operate as if it had a global sourcing team behind it, and this funding lets us bring that to many more businesses around the world."

"We don't build tools that leave the work to the customer. We build agents that deliver the result," said Kevin Han, co-founder of Everful. "Every order, inspection and delivery feeds our world model of commerce, so the system gets smarter with each transaction. That's what lets us operate at a speed and scale that traditional sourcing can't match."

"Small retailers struggle to find suppliers, and struggle even more to find ones they can trust," said Jessica Koh, Senior Executive Director at Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India. "Everful is that partner, and it delivers at factory prices."

"We've backed Sisi and Kevin since their first round," said Alex Rankin, Partner at January Capital. "Their world model of commerce gets sharper with every order. That compounding data advantage is what AI infrastructure looks like."

About Everful

Everful is building AI-native infrastructure for global commerce, powered by a proprietary world model of supply and demand. Founded in 2024, the company works with a fast-growing network of more than 30,000 vetted factory partners and offers more than 20 million products for wholesale, dropshipping and customization. Everful serves customers in over 60 countries and is backed by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India, January Capital, Square Peg and Lightspeed. https://www.everfulwholesale.com/

About Vertex Ventures SEA & India

Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India is a leading early-stage venture capital firm focused on partnering with high-growth startups across Southeast Asia and India. With a strong network and strategic expertise, it has invested in successful companies such as Kissht, Wint Wealth, Kiwi, Grab, FirstCry, Nium, Licious, Kuku FM, Abacus Digital, RPG Commerce and PatSnap, driving innovation and scaling businesses across sectors. https://www.vertexventures.sg

About January Capital

January Capital is a Singapore-based investment firm backing Asia-Pacific's most exceptional founders across their lifecycle, from AI and software investments at the first institutional round through growth credit. It has partnered with more than 60 technology companies, including ShopBack, Akulaku and aCommerce. https://january.capital

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