Experience AI Companion in Everyday Life at Hisense IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, is inviting visitors at IFA 2026 to experience how AI can make everyday home routines simpler and more intuitive. Under the theme "Innovating a Brighter Life," the Hisense AI Companion Suite, powered by ConnectLife, brings connected intelligence to the kitchen, laundry and living spaces.

Step into the kitchen and a simple question— "What should I make?"—can set the experience in motion. The AI Companion Refrigerator recognizes stored ingredients and suggests meal ideas based on personal preferences. Once a recipe is selected, it can sync with the AI Companion Oven to support automatic cooking, while the AI Companion Wine Cabinet recommends pairings and maintains suitable storage conditions. After the meal, the AI Companion Dishwasher recognizes dish conditions and adjusts cleaning, demonstrating how AI can support the journey from planning dinner to cleaning up.

In the laundry area, visitors can see how the AI Companion Laundry Suite turns a routine load into a simpler, more automated experience. By recognizing clothing characteristics, it selects suitable wash and dry cycles and adjusts the process automatically, creating a load-and-go experience.

The experience continues in the living space. The AI Companion Air Conditioner senses indoor conditions and user presence, adapting airflow as people move through the room. Meanwhile, the AI Companion Energy System considers weather and time-of-use electricity pricing to help optimize household energy use.

Building on ConnectLife's support, Hisense is collaborating with Alexa+ to be among the first home appliance brands bringing smart home devices to Amazon's Alexa+ AI assistant using Amazon's new Smart Home AI Toolkit. Available in the coming months, Alexa+ customers will be able to control select Hisense air conditioners by simply saying what they need. Alexa+ will then map the request, navigate the settings, and complete the action for them.

Hisense's approach to innovation has also earned recognition at IFA, with several of its products receiving awards. The Multi Function II Series, an all-in-one energy-saving HVAC solution, received a Winner Award, while the X-zone Master was named an Honoree. The U8 Air Master Air Conditioner, W60 3D Kitchen-fit Series and 60cm Integrated Wine Cabinet were also recognized that underscores Hisense's focus on combining intelligent technology, thoughtful design and everyday usability.

Across these IFA scenarios, Hisense brings its Smart Home Companion capabilities to life through V AIOS, giving devices the ability to Sense what is happening, Think through what to do, Communicate naturally with users and across devices, and Execute tasks by orchestrating devices and services autonomously. Together, these capabilities help AI Companion Suites understand context, make decisions and take action, helping the home do more while asking less of its users.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 180 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026H1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

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