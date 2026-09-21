EXPO 2027 Belgrade Launches "Visit Serbia" Campaign in Bratislava, Inviting Slovakia to Explore New Partnerships and Destinations

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EXPO 2027 Belgrade brought its "Visit Serbia" roadshow to Bratislava, bringing together Serbian and Slovak travel and business representatives to build partnerships ahead of the Western Balkans' first Specialised Expo.

The event included presentations and B2B meetings with Slovak travel agencies, tour operators and business leaders. EXPO 2027 Belgrade will take place from 15 May to 15 August 2027 under the theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All." More than 135 countries have confirmed their participation, with several million visits expected over 93 days.

"Slovakia was the first country to sign the Participation Contract for EXPO 2027 Belgrade, reflecting the strong ties between our business communities," said Igor Kovačević, Executive Director of EXPO 2027 Belgrade. "We are inviting Slovak travel professionals to develop itineraries and experience Serbia firsthand."

Slovakia's Commissioner General for EXPO 2027 Belgrade, Lukáš Parízek, outlined preparations for Slovakia's national presence and pavilion, emphasising the practical trade benefits for Slovak delegates. Serbia is Slovakia's most important trading partner in the Western Balkans. According to the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, bilateral trade reached approximately EUR 1.3 billion in 2025, an increase of 15 percent year-on-year.

"EXPO 2027 Belgrade is much more than a 93-day international event", said Matej Fekete, Director General of SLOVAKIA TRAVEL "From a tourism perspective, it is a global platform where destinations can build awareness, create partnerships, and inspire future travel." The "Visit Serbia" campaign encourages Slovak travel professionals to promote Serbia's historic sites, cities, mountains, spas, cuisine and hospitality.

Press Contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com

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