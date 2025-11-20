Exponential Science Launches ES Accelerator to Back Deep-Tech Founders Building the Future

LUGANO, Switzerland, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Exponential Science (ES) announced today the launch of the ES Accelerator, a founder-focused programme powered by venture builder H-FARM — ranked among the Financial Times' Top 10 European Startup Hubs — and designed to support ambitious early-stage companies leveraging exponential technologies, including distributed ledger technology (DLT), artificial intelligence, and quantum computing, to build an equitable and open future.

The accelerator provides selected startups with an equity investment, mentorship from industry experts, and access to Exponential Science's extensive ecosystem of partners, academic institutions, and initiatives. This includes the MiCA Crypto Alliance, Nodiens, as well as Hedera and its wider ecosystem.

'The most transformative companies emerge at the intersection of breakthrough technology and urgent global needs,' said Nikhil Vadgama, Director at Exponential Science. 'The ES Accelerator is designed to identify and support those rare teams with the vision, expertise, and determination to build the infrastructure for the next phase of human progress.'

The programme targets pre-seed and seed-stage companies led by teams of two or more founders with deep technical or domain expertise. Ideal candidates have demonstrated a working prototype or MVP, a clear global vision for solving significant problems, and preferably have or are developing proprietary intellectual property that strengthens long-term defensibility.

Programme Highlights:

Structured Support: The ES Accelerator offers intensive workshops covering business model design, product development, go-to-market strategy, and fundraising preparation, alongside dedicated one-to-one mentorship from experts across blockchain, hashgraph technology, AI, governance, and emerging technologies.

Cohort-Based Learning: Participating startups progress alongside a curated group of peers, fostering collaboration and shared growth throughout the programme.

Ecosystem Access: Portfolio companies gain connections to Exponential Science Foundation's network of ecosystem partners, academic institutions, and strategic initiatives, accelerating their path to market.

Founder-Friendly Investment: All accepted startups receive an equity investment, with the potential for follow-on investment upon programme completion. Detailed investment terms are provided to applicants following application submission.

The ES Accelerator reflects Exponential Science's commitment to backing founders building real solutions to global challenges through exponential technologies, supporting the infrastructure, governance, and applications that will define the next generation of innovation.

About Exponential Science

Exponential Science is a foundation focused on supporting breakthrough technologies that accelerate human progress. Through strategic investments and ecosystem initiatives, Exponential Science backs founders building at the frontier of DLT, AI, and deep-tech to create more equitable, transparent, and open systems for the future.

For more information about the ES Accelerator or to apply, visit:www.exp.science/es-accelerator.

Media Contact:contact@exp.science

About H-Farm

Founded in 2005, H-FARM is a venture builder and innovation ecosystem spanning education, startups, healthcare, digital consultancy, sports, and applied research. Named Italy's Top Startup Hub by the Financial Times, it has supported over 150 startups, achieving 50+ exits and two unicorns (Depop and Soldo).https://www.h-farm.com/

