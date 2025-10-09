Farizon SV shortlisted for International Van of the Year

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new born-electric Farizon SV large van has been shortlisted for the prestigious 2026 International Van of the Year (IVOTY) Award. The news comes ahead of the overall winner being announced at a ceremony to be held at the Solutrans commercial vehicle expo in Lyon, France on 19 November.

An expert panel of jurors from 26 countries have selected the Farizon SV after evaluating numerous new light commercial vehicles (LCVs) that have been introduced to global markets this year. The jurors consider a vehicle's contribution to high standards of efficiency and safety among other factors when deciding on the final shortlist.

Jarlath Sweeney, Chairman of the International Van of the Year Award, said: "We're in a very interesting period in our sector, with new players coming into the marketplace, with fresh thinking, creating new segments, and offering new solutions, all with emission free technologies. These new brands are most welcome, and to have them in the contest alongside household names in the trade, makes our job when voting even more difficult."

Cook Xue, CEO at Farizon Auto International Company, said: "We set out four years ago to develop and build the world's best van, and being shortlisted for the IVOTY award is testament to the hundreds of engineers and manufacturing colleagues that produce the Farizon SV. In conjunction with distribution partners around the world, we have successfully launched across Europe, the Gulf region and Asia Pacific through 2025, and to cap off the year with the IVOTY award would be very gratifying. We're excited to hear the result in November."

The Farizon SV

The Farizon SV features a host of advanced innovations, including drive-by-wire technology, a unique hidden B-pillar design, and cell-to-pack battery packaging, which combine to deliver market-leading cargo capacity. With a payload of up to 1,465 kg, load space up to 13 m3, and an ultra-low loading height of just 550 mm, the SV sets a new benchmark for capability and versatility in the global medium / large van sector.

A single highly-specified trim level includes several premium features as standard, including a unique payload monitoring system, heated seats, heated multifunction steering wheel, heated windscreen, and a 360-degree surround view, depending on market. A comprehensive suite of ADAS safety systems is also included. The SV has earned the highest five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

The model line-up includes the option of a 49 kWh, 67 kWh or an 83 kWh battery, or a 66 kWh or 106 kWh battery, depending on market. Depending on the model, peak power is rated at 200 kW (272 PS) and maximum torque at 343 Nm. The SV delivers a WLTP range of up to 551 km (342 miles) on the WLTP city cycle, and up to 398 km (247 miles) on the WLTP combined cycle. A 20 to 80 per cent top-up charge can be completed in as little as 36 minutes.

About Farizon

Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group is the commercial business division of Geely Holding Group. With the support of Geely Holding Group's Central Research Institute, Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group has founded China's largest new energy commercial vehicle research institute. It is responsible for the R&D of a new generation of green and intelligent commercial vehicle products based on passenger vehicle technology. Farizon has become China's first commercial vehicle brand to offer a full range of new energy product. Farizon is committed to becoming a comprehensive intelligent and green transportation technology service provider.

Farizon has doubled its Chinese market share for three consecutive years, with a product market share exceeding 20%, continuously consolidating its leading position in the new energy commercial vehicle industry. In 2024, Farizon has reached the milestone of 300,000 unit sales, becoming the first new energy commercial vehicle brand ever to achieve this goal.

For more information regarding Zhejiang Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group please refer to the official website at https://global.geelycv.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2791498/Farizon___IVOTY_Finalist.jpg

