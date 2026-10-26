FAWCAR Officially Enters the Italian Market with Five SUVs

MILAN, ITALY – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 October 2026 – On October 20, 2026, FAWCAR held a new-model launch event in Milan, officially announcing its entry into the Italian market. Five SUV models were launched simultaneously, with official prices ranging from €26,998.00 to €38,998.00. FAWCAR Chairman Liu Zhongchen; Yang Xiaofeng, FAWCAR Vice President and Chairman of FAWCAR International Co., Ltd.; local partners, media representatives and vehicle owners attended the event to witness this milestone moment.

Deepening Local Demand, Precisely Adapting Products

FAWCAR Chairman Liu Zhongchen said Italy is one of Europe's most promising core automotive markets, and FAWCAR highly values its uniqueness and potential. To meet diversified local mobility needs, FAWCAR introduced two product matrices—BESTUNE and JOYEE—with five SUVs covering ICE, BEV and PHEV.

The ICE lineup covers diverse needs: BESTUNE T77, compact and practical, suits urban commuting and daily family use; BESTUNE T90, with generous space, meets long-distance family trips and intercity travel; BESTUNE B70S, with sporty styling and robust power, targets young buyers who value handling and design.

The new-energy models offer varied urban and long-distance solutions: JOYEE S04, a battery-electric SUV for urban commuting, leverages restricted-zone access and low energy consumption to address urban mobility pain points; JOYEE S08, a plug-in hybrid SUV with long range and strong power, handles mountain terrain and serves all-scenario family journeys.

Building a Professional Sales and Service Network

Local strategic partner BENTU-CHINACAR aims to build a nationwide, robust and professional sales and service network. By 2026, it plans 70 sales outlets and 100 service outlets; by 2027, 110 and 160; and by 2028, 130 and 180. All dealers and franchised stores will provide after-sales support. A central warehouse plus a Prato auxiliary warehouse will ensure efficient parts supply, bridging the last mile of service and supporting long-term worry-free use.

FAW has developed over 70 years, with cumulative production and sales exceeding 65 million vehicles. This launch marks FAWCAR's official rooting in Italy. In the future, FAWCAR will work with local partners to continuously expand its sales and service network and empower every user with high-quality mobility solutions.

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