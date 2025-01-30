FCamara invests €4 million in European consultancy Beta-i to accelerate global expansion and innovation leadership

Operating in three European countries and Dubai, FCamara continues its expansion in Europe to deliver even more innovative results to clients in the region and Brazil

SÃO PAULO, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FCamara, a Brazilian multinational in technology and innovation, announces an initial investment of €4 million in Beta-i, a European consultancy specializing in collaborative innovation, aiming to accelerate FCamara's international growth and increase the impact of both companies on global innovation and technology projects.

"With this investment in Beta-i, our international expansion strategy becomes even more robust, as does our role as a consultancy delivering global business and innovation strategies. The real beneficiaries are clients from around the world, who will experience the company's increasing expertise in global projects," says Fabio Camara, founder and CEO of FCamara. With the partnership, in addition to its four offices in Europe and Dubai, FCamara will expand to Belgium and Boston (USA).

Beta-i, recognized for its work in energy transition, sustainability, and the blue economy, operates closely with the European Union's digital transformation initiatives. The partnership will allow both companies to expand their client base globally, focusing on three key areas: accelerating digital channel sales, generating new business, and improving operational efficiency through Artificial Intelligence.

FCamara projects that 50% of its revenue will come from global projects in the coming years. In the healthcare sector, where FCamara is already a leader in Open Health, Beta-i will enhance this with its experience in projects such as early Alzheimer's diagnosis. In the energy sector, Beta-i's expertise with a consortium of six multinational corporations will benefit Brazilian projects.

"Beta-i plays a crucial role in consolidating Europe as an innovation hub. Recently, we carried out a venture-building project with a Belgian food industry group, which showcased our synergy," explains Arthur Lawrence, co-CEO of FCamara.

"We identified the need for a strategic partnership to bring more value to clients through comprehensive solutions, reach new markets, and incorporate emerging technologies like AI. FCamara shares this entrepreneurial vision," comments Pedro Rocha Vieira, Global CEO of Beta-i.

In 2025, the focus will be on expanding in Europe and the United States, leveraging FCamara's established solutions in Brazil and enriching local offerings with Beta-i's expertise in energy transition and sustainability.