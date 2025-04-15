Fidelis' AtmosClear signs agreement with Microsoft for high-quality carbon removal from project in Louisiana

PORT OF GREATER BATON ROUGE, La., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AtmosClear BR, LLC ("AtmosClear"), a portfolio company of Fidelis, announced that it has signed a contract with Microsoft for 6.75 million metric tons of engineered carbon removal over 15 years from bioenergy carbon capture & storage ("BECCS"). The deal is the world's largest for permanent carbon removal to date.

AtmosClear is developing a carbon capture facility at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge in Louisiana. The plant will use sustainable materials like sugarcane bagasse and trimmings from prudent forest management to produce clean energy while capturing 680,000 metric tons of biogenic carbon dioxide per year for permanent storage or beneficial use, like as a feedstock for low-carbon natural gas or other synthetic fuels.

Construction is planned to start in 2026 and commercial operations in 2029. Fidelis estimates that the project will result in over $800 million of investment and approximately 75 permanent and 600 construction jobs, while supporting a significant revival of forestry management jobs impacted by mill closures in the area.

"This contract with Microsoft marks a transformative moment for the high-quality, engineered carbon removal market," said Daniel J. Shapiro, CEO of Fidelis. "AtmosClear showcases how proven technologies, paired with sustainable feedstocks like sugarcane bagasse and forest management materials, can deliver meaningful climate impact while providing quality jobs, economic development, and other community benefits. We are proud to build infrastructure in Baton Rouge, a place many of us at Fidelis have called home, that not only removes carbon from the atmosphere but also provides economic opportunity for Louisiana."

"We are proud to work with Fidelis on this pathbreaking project, which will bring together science, engineering, and commercial innovations to offer a compelling model for carbon removal in the United States," said Brian Marrs, Senior Director of Energy & Carbon Removal at Microsoft. "High-quality, durable carbon removal solutions from experienced developers like Fidelis are vital for Microsoft in progressing its goal to become Carbon Negative by 2030."

About AtmosClear. AtmosClear is developing a carbon capture facility at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge in Louisiana. The plant will use sustainable materials like sugarcane bagasse and trimmings from prudent forest management to produce clean energy while capturing 680,000 metric tons of biogenic carbon dioxide per year for permanent storage or beneficial use, like as a feedstock for low-carbon natural gas or other synthetic fuels. Learn more at www.atmosclear.earth.

About Fidelis. Fidelis is an energy infrastructure company driving decarbonization through development and investments in biofuels, low- or negative-carbon intensity products, and carbon capture & storage companies. Fidelis employs a growing portfolio of proprietary, patented, and patent-pending technologies to address climate and energy security challenges. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Fidelis also has an office in Copenhagen, Denmark. Learn more at www.fidelisinfra.com.

