First Deployment of the Sungrow PowerTitan 2.0 BESS in Finland

LONDON, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, is proud to announce its partnership with Renewable Power Capital (RPC) to supply its advanced PowerTitan 2.0 liquid-cooled energy storage system for the Kalanti 50MW/100MWh BESS project, located in Uusikaupunki, in the southwest part of Finland.

The project, the first one in the country utilizing the PowerTitan 2.0, is set to begin construction in March 2025 and will mark a new phase of energy storage development in the region, strengthening grid stability and optimizing renewable energy integration. The ceremony of the agreement between RPC and Sungrow took place during the recent Energy Storage Summit 2025 that was held in London.

The PowerTitan 2.0 system, a fully liquid-cooled solution, is designed to enhance efficiency and extend battery lifespan by ensuring precise temperature control across all battery cells. By adopting intelligent liquid cooling technology, the system significantly improves thermal management, reducing operational risks while maximizing performance achieving 90% round-trip efficiency (RTE), enhancing charging/discharging efficiency and longevity. Sungrow will supply 20 units of its 5 MWh energy storage system, housed in compact 20-foot containers, seamlessly integrating battery cells and Power Conversion Systems (PCS). Additionally, Sungrow will provide comprehensive Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services under a 15-year contract with RPC, ensuring long-term reliability, efficiency, and optimal project performance.

"This project represents a major milestone for energy storage in Finland, and we are honored to partner with RPC to bring our latest liquid-cooled BESS technology to the market," said Mr. Iker Labiano, Head of ESS at Sungrow Iberica. "With PowerTitan 2.0, we are not only providing a highly efficient and reliable storage solution but also reinforcing our commitment to supporting the energy transition with safe, scalable, and intelligent BESS technology."

Sarwjit Sambhi, CEO of Renewable Power Capital, said: "Finland is such a significant market for us. The energy system is in real need of efficient and well-managed storage to make the most of its abundant wind resources. This is why we're so pleased to be able to partner with organisations we really trust and have fantastic relationships with. We look forward to working with Sungrow to deliver this vital infrastructure to the Finnish energy system."

The Kalanti BESS will provide two-hour storage capacity, enabling it to deliver essential grid services, such as frequency response, and actively participate in wholesale energy trading. Sungrow's cutting-edge technology will play a critical role in optimizing the site's efficiency, reducing maintenance costs, and ensuring seamless integration with Finland's renewable energy infrastructure.

"Thanks to its C5 corrosion rating, the PowerTitan 2.0 supports installations in diverse and challenging environments" said Mr. Iñigo Cayetano, Senior ESS Product Manager at Sungrow Iberica. "The system has been already successfully implemented in projects around the world, including Uzbekistan, Philippines and the UK to mention only a few of them. Efficient, robust and safe, PowerTitan 2.0 is at the same time a reliable and high performance solution."

Having more than 19 years of experience on Energy Storage Systems, Sungrow with the PowerTitan 2.0 poses the latest development in technological innovation in BESS, supporting the rapid development of energy storage projects in Europe, with S&P Global Commodity Insights predicting that over 140 GW will be installed between 2024 and 2030.

###

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com

About Renewable Power Capital

Renewable Power Capital is a London-headquartered pan-European renewables company established in 2020, with the backing of CPP Investments.

RPC invests in the development, construction, and long-term operation of onshore wind, solar, and battery storage projects, enabling the energy transition and driving stable long-term, risk-adjusted returns. RPC's flexible mandate allows it to structure investments which recognise the changing market dynamics in Europe and create innovative solutions to build relationships designed for decades rather than months.

RPC is led by a seasoned and established team of energy industry professionals with deep renewable power, technical, and operational expertise, and a strong common purpose. RPC aims to pioneer the European renewables sector, accelerating the already-rapid growth and playing a key role in making the energy transition a reality.

