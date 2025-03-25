circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 15:02
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

FJDynamics Introduces Eco-friendly Robotic Solutions for Lawn Care and Maintenance

25 marzo 2025 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FJDynamics, the global innovator in smart lawn care and maintenance solutions, announced the expansion of its highly anticipated robotic lawn care portfolio. The company's latest AI-powered mowing robots are setting new industry benchmarks for precision, efficiency, and sustainable landscape management across residential, commercial, and sports field applications.

FJD FR4000: Commercial-Grade Precision

Engineered for large-scale operations, the FR4000 combines industrial-grade RTK positioning with advanced vision to achieve centimeter-level accuracy even on slopes up to 33° (65%). By mapping turf areas with intelligent algorithms, the FR4000 creates optimal cutting zones without needing troublesome perimeter wiring. Key advantages:

FJD FV2000: Smart Residential Mowing Assistant

For homeowners, FJDynamics also offers the FV2000 model, a robotic mower that also leverages the company's time-tested RTK and vision fusion navigation technology with its fully automated, wire-free design. The key features:

In addition to robotic mowing, FJDynamics also offers robotics solutions for grass collection, line marking, and ball picking, covering various landscaping and gardening scenarios from golf courses to tennis courts. With its automation solutions widely applied in more than 30 countries and regions, FJDynamics aims to automate greenspace workflows in a more affordable and efficient way. Visit FJDynamics official website for more information.

About FJDynamics

FJDynamics is a robotics company focused on digitalization, automation, and new energy. We are committed to creating practical and affordable robots for the most labor-intensive industries and using our technology to drive AI adoption across sectors for improved productivity and working environment. Today, our solutions are widely applied in agriculture, landscaping, construction, surveying, and facility services. As our business expands globally, we are excited to collaborate with partners and clients to create a better future for the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2649383/image.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fjdynamics-introduces-eco-friendly-robotic-solutions-for-lawn-care-and-maintenance-302410509.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Arredamento_E_Design Altro Arredamento_E_Design ICT Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Dazi Usa, Trump: "Potremmo fare eccezioni su tariffe dal 2 aprile"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, colloqui di pace a Riad: ultime news
News to go
Mattarella: "Dazi inaccettabili, creano ostacoli ai mercati"
News to go
Ucraina, colloqui a Riad tra delegazioni americana e russa
News to go
Meta lancia assistente IA nelle sue app in Ue
News to go
Allergie ai pollini, con crisi climatica durano 45 giorni in più
News to go
Tumore della mammella, 53mila nuovi casi all'anno in Italia
Rc auto, Ivass: "Prezzo medio a 417 euro in quarto trimestre 2024"
News to go
Bonus genitori separati, ultime news
News to go
Oggi e domani tornano le Giornate FAI di Primavera
News to go
Trapani, corteo con don Ciotti per le vittime di mafia
News to go
Bonus anziani 2025, chi può avere i soldi e come fare domanda


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza