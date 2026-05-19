circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Fractus targets fast-rising connected logistics market with new asset tracking deal

19 maggio 2026 | 13.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Agreement with a major industry player strengthens Fractus' position in one of IoT's fastest-growing logistics segments

CTA

BARCELONA, Spain, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractus has signed an agreement with a major provider of asset tracking solutions for fleet and cargo applications, strengthening its position in one of the fastest-growing segments of the industrial IoT market.

The company behind the agreement is a global player in tracking and monitoring solutions used across logistics and supply chain operations, with a strong footprint in high-value cargo and connected asset visibility. For Fractus, the deal marks an important step deeper into a vertical where reliable wireless performance is essential for real-time monitoring, telematics and large-scale asset intelligence.

The timing is significant. The fleet and cargo tracking market is expanding rapidly as logistics operators invest in better visibility, condition monitoring and control across mobile assets. According to Berg Insights, annual shipments of cargo and cargo-carrying unit tracking solutions are forecast to grow from 1.9 million units in 2024 to 3.7 million units in 2029, a 13.6% compound annual growth rate. Over the same period, the installed base is expected to rise from 5.8 million to 13.7 million units.

"This agreement is important for Fractus because it reinforces our role in a high-growth IoT segment where connectivity performance directly impacts product value," said Jordi Ilario, CEO at Fractus. "As tracking solutions become more sophisticated and more widely deployed across trailers, containers, pallets and other cargo assets, antenna technology becomes increasingly critical to delivering reliable, real-time data."

The agreement also reflects a broader shift in the logistics industry, where asset tracking is moving from a niche capability to a core operational requirement. As supply chains become more digital, the ability to connect assets reliably, at scale and in demanding field conditions is becoming a competitive differentiator.

For Fractus, the deal adds further momentum in IoT markets where scale, performance and long-term technology relevance matter most.

About Fractus

Fractus is a global leader in antenna innovation for wireless and IoT applications, helping device manufacturers accelerate development and optimize connectivity performance across a wide range of connected products.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896932/5977512/Fractus_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fractus-targets-fast-rising-connected-logistics-market-with-new-asset-tracking-deal-302776046.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN62874 en US Trasporti_E_Logistica ICT Altro ICT Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Maldive, ritrovati anche gli altri due corpi degli italiani morti
Cannes 2026, giorno 9: Rami Malek e ‘Roma Elastica’ protagonisti della nona giornata
Spese Nato, maggioranza frena in Senato: che fine ha fatto il punto 8? - Video
Varchi: "Maternità surrogata di Chiara Tagliaferri? I bambini non si comprano"
Cannes 2026, giorno 8: riflettori su Pedro Almodovar, presenta 'Amarga Navidad' - Videonews dalla nostra inviata
Blitz anticamorra in provincia di Napoli, arresti nel clan Moccia - Video
Cannes 2026, giorno 7: scambi di corpi e abusi al centro dei film protagonisti di oggi
News to go
Sciopero generale oggi 18 maggio
Auto sulla folla a Modena, feriti e investitore: il punto del sindaco Mezzetti - Video
Cannes 2026: Driver, Bardem e Stewart. La Croisette si riempie di stelle - Video
Servizio di controllo su rischio diffusione Epatite A, sequestrate oltre 16 tonnellate di alimenti - Video
News to go
Monopattini elettrici, da sabato targa obbligatoria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza