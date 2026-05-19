Fractus targets fast-rising connected logistics market with new asset tracking deal

Agreement with a major industry player strengthens Fractus' position in one of IoT's fastest-growing logistics segments

BARCELONA, Spain, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractus has signed an agreement with a major provider of asset tracking solutions for fleet and cargo applications, strengthening its position in one of the fastest-growing segments of the industrial IoT market.

The company behind the agreement is a global player in tracking and monitoring solutions used across logistics and supply chain operations, with a strong footprint in high-value cargo and connected asset visibility. For Fractus, the deal marks an important step deeper into a vertical where reliable wireless performance is essential for real-time monitoring, telematics and large-scale asset intelligence.

The timing is significant. The fleet and cargo tracking market is expanding rapidly as logistics operators invest in better visibility, condition monitoring and control across mobile assets. According to Berg Insights, annual shipments of cargo and cargo-carrying unit tracking solutions are forecast to grow from 1.9 million units in 2024 to 3.7 million units in 2029, a 13.6% compound annual growth rate. Over the same period, the installed base is expected to rise from 5.8 million to 13.7 million units.

"This agreement is important for Fractus because it reinforces our role in a high-growth IoT segment where connectivity performance directly impacts product value," said Jordi Ilario, CEO at Fractus. "As tracking solutions become more sophisticated and more widely deployed across trailers, containers, pallets and other cargo assets, antenna technology becomes increasingly critical to delivering reliable, real-time data."

The agreement also reflects a broader shift in the logistics industry, where asset tracking is moving from a niche capability to a core operational requirement. As supply chains become more digital, the ability to connect assets reliably, at scale and in demanding field conditions is becoming a competitive differentiator.

For Fractus, the deal adds further momentum in IoT markets where scale, performance and long-term technology relevance matter most.

About Fractus

Fractus is a global leader in antenna innovation for wireless and IoT applications, helping device manufacturers accelerate development and optimize connectivity performance across a wide range of connected products.

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